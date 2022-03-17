Daredevil season 4 might secretly be in the works for Disney Plus

Even before Disney announced that all the Marvel Netflix shows would move to Disney Plus, fans had been clamoring for more. While some shows had more definitive conclusions than others, they all left the door open for future seasons. When Netflix canceled all of the Marvel shows in 2018 and 2019, the doors appeared to be closed for good. But all of the shows have been given a new lease on life on Disney Plus, and now there are signs that Daredevil season 4 might already be in development for the streaming service.

Daredevil season 4 coming to Disney Plus?

A few weeks ago, Charlie Cox hinted that his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home wouldn’t be the last. When asked about Daredevil’s future in the MCU, Cox offered this cryptic response: “I know that there’s more coming; I’m not gonna say what that is or in what capacity, but I don’t know how much more, you know what I mean?”

We certainly didn’t know what he meant. Would there be even more Daredevil cameos in the future? Could Daredevil team up with another MCU hero in an upcoming Disney Plus series? And might the Daredevil show return for another season? We still don’t have the answers to any of these questions, but this week did reveal a major clue.

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, Marvel is working on a Daredevil reboot. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Chris Gray (Marvel’s Behind the Mask) will both serve as producers. It also has a synopsis, but as IGN notes, it’s very similar to Netflix’s description of the original show. The listing doesn’t uncover any of the actors that will be involved with the project or the timing for when production will actually begin.

Daredevil’s future in the MCU

This listing suggests that a new Daredevil series is in pre-production. There’s no telling how far along the project is or how it will deal with the former Netflix series. The fact that Marvel is calling it ‘Daredevil Reboot’ seems important. This likely won’t just be Daredevil season 4. That said, it’s also unlikely that Marvel would scrap the previous three seasons altogether, especially now that they’re streaming on Disney Plus.

Earlier this week, a fan tweeted at the former Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight about season 4. Having only worked on the very first season, DeKnight was unsurprisingly clueless about any future plans. Nevertheless, he is clearly very excited about the prospect of Disney bringing the show and the characters back on Disney Plus:

Thanks! And beats me! I’m waaaay out of the loop. But I hope they put the band back together! https://t.co/MyZWxZhEDU — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 16, 2022

Considering just how many shows and movies Marvel has in development, we don’t want to get our hopes up yet. Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and What If…? season 2 are all set to hit Disney Plus this year. Furthermore, with Wilson Fisk appearing in Hawkeye, there’s a real chance that we could see Daredevil and Kingpin reunite in the upcoming Hawkeye spinoff series Echo, which still doesn’t have a release date.

