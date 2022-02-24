Charlie Cox says we’ll see more of his Daredevil in the MCU

Last fall, Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to do the impossible. It told a satisfying story that moved the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward while delivering as much fan service as possible. Every major villain from the Spider-Man series that preceded Tom Holland’s arrival returned for this explosive conclusion to the latest trilogy. But for many fans, few surprises were more exciting than Charlie Cox’s Daredevil cameo.

Charlie Cox hints at more Daredevil in the MCU

Charlie Cox is currently on a press tour for his new AMC+ crime drama, Kin. Unsurprisingly, many interviewers are doing their due diligence and probing Cox for more details about the future of Daredevil whenever they get the chance. Cox had been playing coy, but in a pair of recent interviews, he finally gave fans something to get excited about.

This week, Cox spoke with the UK’s Radio Times and NationalWorld. Both publications asked him about Daredevil, and his responses were rather unexpected.

“I know something,” he said to Radio Times regarding Daredevil’s next appearance. “I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

He was even chattier with NationalWorld. Here was what Cox said when the publication asked him for a “massive exclusive” about Marvel’s plans for Daredevil:

The funny thing is, people always think I know more than I do. That’s really interesting, and it’s also funny to me, because the people who make these decisions, who know how secretive it needs to be, the worst thing they could do is tell actors until they absolutely have to! Because we’re doing interviews all the time and we’re liable to forget that we’re not supposed to say something. So, I don’t know much. I know a little bit. I know what I need to know. And I know that I don’t want to say! I know that there’s more coming; I’m not gonna say what that is or in what capacity, but I don’t know how much more, you know what I mean?

Where could Daredevil show up next?

Cox says he’s most excited about “the potential for crossover now that we didn’t have with the Netflix show.” Marvel’s Netflix shows were set in the same universe as the movies, but the movies never acknowledged their existence. Years later, Daredevil pops up in No Way Home, and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofiro) reemerges in Hawkeye.

At this point, it’s clear that Marvel has plans for Daredevil and Kingpin going forward. How the studio plans to utilize them remains a mystery. We certainly expect to see Kingpin again in the upcoming Disney Plus series Echo. As for Matt Murdock, Marvel might find some way to work him into the series as well to set the stage for a new Daredevil series.

In the meantime, all of the Marvel shows on Netflix are actually leaving the streaming service at the end of the month. Disney has since confirmed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders will come to Disney Plus in Canada in March. It’s unclear when the shows will be available to stream again in the US.