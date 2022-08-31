Did Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’s plot just leak three years early?

We’ve been waiting since Avengers: Endgame for Marvel to announce Avengers 5. Comic-Con 2022 finally delivered the news, with Marvel announcing both Avengers 5 and 6 and revealing their titles. With that in mind, we have the first plot details for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

We’ll tell you that big spoilers follow below if the claims below are accurate. But also, it would be crazy to see accurate plot details for The Kang Dynasty so early.

With the Multiverse Saga, Marvel is doing something it never dared. The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars have 2025 release dates. Avengers 5 hits theaters on May 2nd, while Avengers 6 ends the sag on November 7th, 2025.

With that in mind, any The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars plot details seem trivial. If what follows below is real, Marvel has plenty of time to make changes. And possibly find the leaker with such access to information.

On the other hand, Avengers movies aren’t regular Marvel movies. It might seem like three years is a lot of time for Marvel to figure out the scripts and decide where the story is going. But Marvel has to shoot The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars back to back. There’s no other way.

These two stories are probably just as interconnected as Infinity War and Endgame were. And Marvel shot those simultaneously, not accounting for reshoots.

Also, Kevin Feige & Co. must know where the story is heading. They might not have scripts, but they probably know what they want from Avengers 5 and 6. That’s not to say the plot details that follow below are accurate. Only that The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars leaks are possible, even this early in the game.

The leaked Kang Dynasty plot details

A Marvel fan Twitter account that goes by the name marvel_updat3s picked up purported The Kang Dynasty plot details from a known Marvel leaker who goes by the name GreatPhase.

Here is the plot information for The Kang Dynasty from those tweets, as it was listed on Twitter before being removed:

(1\2)Details on #AvengersTheKangDynasty Tiamut’s head will become a HQ

Ant-Man and the Fantastic 4 will team up

Thor will meet Loki and together they will fight a variant of Kang (2\2)Details on #AvengersTheKangDynasty

Carol, Monica, Hercules and the Annihilators will fight the Squadron Supreme in space

Doctor Strange, Clea and America will continue to travel in the Multiverse

Sam Wilson, Wong and Bruce will remain fighting on earth

It’s unclear where the source obtained the information from. And why the tweets were deleted. But we saw something similar happen with a purported Fantastic Four casting short list for Sue Storm.

Again, there are plenty of reasons to question the validity of the information in the list above. At the same time, the Avengers team-ups above, even if fake, still give us an idea of how massive The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will be.

