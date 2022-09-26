We might know what to expect from Captain America in Avengers 5

Comic-Con 2022 finally brought us the movie announcements we’ve been waiting for ever since Avengers: Endgame. The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are the official titles of Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. And both movies premiere in 2025, concluding the Multiverse Saga.

We have plenty of time to learn plot spoilers from Avengers 5, but we might already know what to expect in the movie from the new Captain America. That means big spoilers might follow below.

The MCU has a new Captain America

The Endgame finale delivered a beautiful moment between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). An older version of Steve gave Sam a brand new shield, telling him he should be the new Captain America. Most fans assumed Sam would just embrace the role, no-questions-asked.

But then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed us how difficult the decision really was. And that alone makes the TV show a must-see on Disney Plus, no matter how much criticism the series got.

Sam’s journey to becoming Captain America is a story you need to see to understand the character’s arc. It’s the only way to make the most of Captain America 4 and Avengers 5.

The end of Falcon gave us the new Captain America, as Sam fully embraced the role. We’ll see him next in Captain America: New World Order, which premieres on May 3rd, 2024. That’s almost exactly one year before Avengers 5, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premiering on May 2nd, 2025.

With Avengers 5 more than three years away, it’s too early for definitive plot leaks. And we’d certainly love for Marvel to start keeping secrets again. But we can infer some details about what’s coming down the line in the next big Avengers crossover.

It all has to do with Jeff Loveness penning the script of The Kang Dynasty. As The Direct explains, Loveness is already quite familiar with the Marvel universe. He wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first movie of MCU Phase 5.

The new Captain America in Avengers 5

More importantly, the writer penned the All-New Captain America Special Vol 1 comic. It might be essential for understanding Sam Wilson’s Captain America in Avengers 5.

The Cap special features Sam Wilson getting used to the Captain America role and leading the Avengers.

Sam is still doubting himself in the comic, similar to what we saw in Falcon. That’s not to say Avengers 5 will deliver a still-inexperienced Captain America, just like in Loveness’s comic. But let’s not forget that Sam has yet to lead the Avengers in the MCU.

Captain America 4 might give us an idea of what that looks like, but it’s not until Avengers 5 that we’ll see Sam really lead the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Also, it’s probably safe to say that Sam will have plenty of time to settle into his new role convincingly, in time for Secret Wars. And let’s not forget that Sam will still deal with some resistance from public opinion now that Steve Rogers is out of the picture.

But all of this is just speculation. We’ll have to wait a while longer to see Sam as Captain America again, assuming Marvel doesn’t have a few secret cameos planned for the Disney Plus TV shows preceding Captain America 4.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.