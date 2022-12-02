The plot of Deadpool 3 might have been spoiled by this leak

We’ve been waiting for Deadpool 3 for years, and now it’s finally in the works. The movie is part of Marvel’s MCU Phase 6, which concludes the Multiverse Saga. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) joins the MCU just in time for Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, bringing Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) along for the ride. And it’ll be quite a ride if the Deadpool 3 plot rumor that just dropped is accurate.

As with all MCU leaks, we’ll warn you that big spoilers might follow below.

We don’t need Deadpool 3 plot spoilers to know that the sequel will be a big multiverse movie. Marvel has to transport Deadpool from his reality to the MCU. And his reality happens to be the Fox Universe of films that Disney already owns.

That’s why having Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU is possible. Disney already obtained the film rights to the character after acquiring 21st Century Fox. All Marvel needed was for Jackman to say that he wanted to play Wolverine again.

Deadpool 3 logo. Image source: Marvel Studios

When it comes to spoilers, some Deadpool 3 rumors say that the movie will revisit the Fox Universe, including the 2005 Fantastic Four movie. Not only that, but Mobius (Owen Wilson) will reportedly have a prominent role in Deadpool 3. That’s another plot detail that makes sense, as the TVA is one way for Deadpool to journey to the MCU’s primary reality.

Finally, rumors say that Wolverine will have a significant role in the sequel rather than being a glorified cameo.

The Deadpool 3 plot spoiler

A leaker who goes by the name of MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter posted the following brief Deadpool 3 plot summary: “Deadpool kills the Fox Universe.” That’s it. That’s the whole leak.

Deadpool 3 premieres on November 8th, 2024, so there’s plenty of time for the film’s plot to leak in full. The release window also indicates that Marvel will have to shoot the movie at some point next year, so it has time to finish it. Put differently, Reynolds & Co. must know the film’s plot. And insiders can have a general idea of what will happen in the movie.

The leaker above posted accurate details about unreleased MCU projects in the past. There’s reason to believe she has access to accurate information.

Deadpool kills the Fox Universe@robertliefeld — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 30, 2022

On the other hand, the leaker might be speculating here. It makes sense for Marvel to adapt this Deadpool comics storyline. Deadpool killing the X-Men and Fantastic Four from the Fox Universe would both link the MCU to that reality and get rid of it.

Other rumors say that Marvel won’t make new X-Men movies before giving the previous characters a proper send-off. Deadpool killing them might not be the best send-off, however.

While we’re at it, we can’t but wonder whether Deadpool will also kill Wolverine. You know, if this plot leak is accurate.

Deadpool 3 plot leaks aside, we’ll remind you that Marvel’s Kevin Feige teased that the film should deliver a high-stakes story similar to what Marvel has done with third installments in other franchises.

