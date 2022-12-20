Major Deadpool 3 spoiler confirmed by Hugh Jackman

We’re no longer waiting for a Deadpool 3 announcement, as Ryan Reynolds handled that brilliantly a couple of months ago. That’s when he revealed the movie’s release date and the first big Deadpool 3 plot spoiler: Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine role.

Since then, we have seen all sorts of exciting leaks about the Deadpool 3 story, which will serve a significant purpose. Marvel will transplant Wade Wilson into the MCU’s main timeline from the Fox universe. That means the movie will be a multiverse tale, which is hardly a spoiler considering that we’re in the Multiverse Saga.

Until now, we had no idea how Marvel would pull it off. But then Hugh Jackman talked about Deadpool 3, letting slip a major plot detail concerning the multiverse. If you hate MCU spoilers, now’s the time to avoid what follows below.

Recent Deadpool 3 leaks indicated that Mobius (Owen Wilson) would play a big role in the film. Therefore, the TVA that Loki introduced should be present in the movie in some capacity. That’s one way to move Deadpool between realities: Have him meet the TVA and engage with these time travelers.

Also, we have other exciting Deadpool 3 leaks delivering another part of the plot. Supposedly, Deadpool and Wolverine will visit the Fox Universe. Cameos from X-Men and Fantastic Four films are possible in this case, as Wade and Logan will undoubtedly interact with other superheroes along the way.

Deadpool 3 still has to be a multiverse adventure, even if these tidbits aren’t factual. That means we’ll see some universe-hopping action, similar to Multiverse of Madness and What If…?.

Deadpool 3 logo. Image source: Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman’s big Deadpool 3 plot spoiler

This brings us to Hugh Jackman’s interview with Radio Andy on SiriusXM (via The Direct), where the actor divulged that Deadpool and Wolverine will indeed travel the multiverse. And this will not ruin the way Logan ended for Jackman’s character, something the actor always said he wanted to preserve.

This is why he and Patrick Stewart both said they wouldn’t return to their X-Men roles. And something that keeps popping up in Wolverine-MCU rumors.

Jackman didn’t go into specifics, but he mentioned “this device they have in the Marvel world” that lets you move between timelines. Marvel has a few ways of traveling between timelines, including Tony Stark’s gadget from Endgame. Jackman did not go into specifics about the “science” of it all:

But then I just put it aside and I was like, ‘No, no I’m done.’ And then we made Logan and I was super happy with it. But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines now we can go back, because, you know, it’s ‘science’. And so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans too.

The actor explained in the same interview how he got into Deadpool 3, telling the story of how he loved the first Deadpool film. All he could see was a “Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours” dynamic for Deadpool and Wolverine. He wanted to do something he hadn’t already done with the Wolverine character.

But there you have it — Hugh Jackman delivered a big Deadpool 3 plot spoiler. This doesn’t make Jackman a big leaker of Marvel secrets, like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo. But we’ll certainly keep tabs on what the Wolverine actor has to say about the MCU until November 8th, 2025, when Deadpool 3 hits theaters.

We’ll note that Deadpool 2 has a time-traveling device too, but that gadget doesn’t respect the rules of time travel set in Endgame. That’s the kind of plot hole that Deadpool 3 will hopefully fix.