This Marvel star wants to be in Deadpool 3, and Ryan Reynolds should make it happen

After announcing the Deadpool 3 release date and the big Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) surprise in late September, Ryan Reynolds shared some helpful context in a number of interviews. He addressed Jackman’s return but also clarified how important this movie is and how much work is going into it. Reynolds did not reveal any spoilers along the way, but we’ve seen all sorts of Deadpool 3 plot and cameo rumors since then.

There’s so much chatter about the highly-anticipated MCU Phase 6 movie that a Marvel star playing another beloved superhero said he’d like to be in Deadpool 3. Before we talk about it, you should know that big spoilers will follow below.

Deadpool 3 will be a massive multiverse movie, as Marvel needs to snatch the Merc with a Mouth from the Fox reality and move him over to the MCU. The multiverse is the only way to do it. Wolverine will also be along for the ride, at least temporarily. It’s unclear whether Jackman will return for Avengers 5 and 6. But he’ll be a co-star of Deadpool 3 rather than a glorified cameo.

Speaking of wild MCU cameos, rumors say that Marvel wants to use Deadpool 3 to revisit the Fox universe. That would let Marvel use various X-Men and Fantastic Four characters from the Fox movies.

A Daredevil cameo in Deadpool 3?

These cameo rumors bring us to the Marvel star who’d like to be in Deadpool 3. He is an actor who plays a character who just started appearing in the MCU. That’s Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil in the Netflix series before bringing his character to No Way Home and She-Hulk. The actor will have his own Disney Plus show, Born Again, which should not be tied to the Netflix events directly.

Seeing Daredevil and Deadpool in the same show would be an extraordinary feat for Marvel, assuming the story works. Marvel hardly uses cameos just for the sake of doing it. So it wouldn’t sneak Daredevil in Deadpool 3 just because the actor wants the cameo.

But Cox said during a panel at the German Comic-Con Winter Edition recently that he’s interested in Deadpool 3.

“I think because of the tone of our show, I think that there’s a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool, the actor said. “It would be really cool.”

There’s no denying that such a Daredevil cameo would be really cool for Deadpool 3. Interestingly, Daredevil already interacted with the MCU’s other character who can break the fourth wall, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Not that that’s a good enough reason to have him pop in Deadpool 3.

As for the MCU timeline, we have no idea how the chronology of events would work for Deadpool: Born Again and Deadpool 3.

But the 18-episode TV show will hit Disney Plus in Spring 2004. Deadpool 3 has a November 8th, 2024, release date.