Across the Spider-Verse rumored to get 3 unexpected Spider-Man cameos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Sony’s next big Spider-Man adventure. Set to debut on June 2nd, 2023, the animated feature is the sequel to the Into the Spider-Verse story that turned out to be a highly acclaimed movie. We expect the same overall tone from Across the Spider-Verse. It will be a Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) story set in the multiverse.

But the sequel might have bigger ambitions than the first movie now that we have Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) out there. Sony wants the SSU to become as big as the MCU, so it needs connective tissue to accomplish the mission.

That’s why rumors claiming that Across the Spider-Verse will get a few great Spider-Man cameos are exciting, considering what we’ve witnessed recently in Spidey stories. With that in mind, you should know that some Spider-Man spoilers might follow below.

The Spider-Man 4 plans

Recent reports claim Sony and Disney are close to inking a new Spider-Man deal covering various projects. It’s not just Spider-Man 4. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is definitely a superhero we’ll need in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Insiders say a Tom Holland deal is close to being finalized.

On top of that, we still expect Holland’s Peter Parker to show up in some crossover soon, although it’s unclear what that movie might be. These are the really exciting plans for Spider-Man, regardless of the Across the Spider-Verse story.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home ending scene. Image source: Sony

Marvel will soft-reboot the MCU Spider-Man saga, considering what happened in the massively successful No Way Home. And hopefully, Sony will not ruin that magic by going too fast with its SSU plans.

Morbius is one example of a wrong decision from Sony. The studio defied logic with the film’s infamous post-credits scene. Its only purpose is to link the movie to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the MCU.

With that in mind, Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t necessarily need a direct connection to other Sony and Marvel stories. It should be evident by now that we’re operating in the multiverse. So characters from the movies can meet the animated ones. But they don’t have to.

Across the Spider-Verse crazy cameos leaked

If a new leak is accurate, it looks like Across the Spider-Verse might try to repeat the No Way Home magic. Sony might want to bring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield into the fold. But they’d voice animated variants of their characters, of course.

The Cosmic Circus reported that Sony wants to add Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the PlayStation Spider-Man to Across the Spider-Verse. That’s on top of the various Spider-Man variants planned for the movie.

Separately, the report cites other rumors that said Sony might also want Maguire and Garfield cameos. But some reports claim the two could appear in the next sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement: The Spidey meme recreation. Image source: Sony

Across the Spider-Verse might have at least 20 Spider-Man variants in it. Moreover, the animated feature will pack about 240 characters and jump between six universes.

All that sounds exciting at first. Sony bringing back some characters from the live-action movies to Across the Spider-Verse will certainly help Sony sell a boatload of tickets. Even if only some of the characters above make it into the film.

But, hopefully, Sony’s desire for amazing cameos will not hurt the larger MCU Spider-Man story. Or the SSU.

Having Tom Holland appear in Across the Spider-Verse should make sense for the larger story. But we definitely don’t want another Morbius.

