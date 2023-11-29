Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here: How to see your year in music

After Apple Music and Deezer released their year in music, Spotify launched its long-anticipated Wrapped 2023 feature. This year, alongside top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts you listened to, Spotify also brings a personalized user experience with even more interactive features, such as:

Me in 2023 demonstrates a streaming habit that defined your music listening this year. When you flip your card, it reveals a listening character specific to your tastes and habits on Spotify. Check out all 12 characters here.

Sound Town matches you to a city based on your listening and artist affinity.

Top 5 Genres shows you how your top five music genres stack up and are presented in a fun sandwich-inspired design.

Top 5 Artists lets you see the month your listening peaked for each artist this year, painting a fuller picture of your year on Spotify and the artists that helped soundtrack it.

Your Artist Messages means you'll get to hear from one of your top artists within your personalized Wrapped. If you're craving more, visit the Wrapped feed for video messages from thousands of artists, including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Dolly Parton, NewJeans, SZA, and Jung Kook.

Artists, songwriters, and podcasters will also receive their own personalized Artist and Creator Wrapped experiences to uncover and celebrate how their fans listened.

Here’s how to discover Spotify Wrapped 2023 and take full advantage of it

Image source: Spotify

When you open the Spotify app, go to the Browse tab. You’ll find your Spotify Wrapped 2023 and a few other Wrapped features there.

In addition, Spotify’s AI DJ will guide users through their Wrapped, serving up their music with commentary about their most-streamed artists, genres, and songs this year, and it’s only available for the first week following the launch of Wrapped.

Users can also invite friends to create a Blend with their top songs by tapping the 2023 Wrapped Top Songs filter to combine their favorites into one shared playlist.

Lastly, Spotify is bringing a few other surprises for listeners, such as:

Spotify Island is bringing back WonderWrapped, giving fans the opportunity to get limited-edition merch inspired by our personalized user experience, along with being able to actually climb the charts and participate in other Wrapped-themed fun. The experience will be available to fans beginning tomorrow.

Get On the Pitch with FC Barcelona and find videos from some of your favorite players, including Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putella, and Pedri, where they guess each other's Spotify Wrapped. Additionally, 2023 Wrapped will be featured on the LED screens at matches for the men's team on December 3 and the women's team on December 10.

Request Your Top Songs in 2023 by asking Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, three of the assistants Spotify integrates with across 2,000+ devices. You can also find Wrapped stickers on WhatsApp and anywhere GIPHY is integrated.

You can find your Spotify Wrapped 2023 here. Let’s hope Apple Music can do a better Replay in 2024, am I right?