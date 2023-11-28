Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available, here’s how to share it on social media

Today, Apple finally released Apple Music Replay 2023. This wrap-up of your year in songs has been available as a playlist since the beginning of the year, but now Cupertino has made social media-like charts to be shared online.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay still lacks the joyfulness of its competitor, although the Replay is now better than in previous years. With the 2023 version, Apple Music is offering up to seven charts to be shared online. Here they are:

The number of minutes you listened to songs

The number of artists you listened to and which one is your favorite of the year

If you made it into an artist’s top 100 listeners

The amount of songs you listened to and your top song

The number of albums you listened to and your top album

The genre you listened to the most

A wrap-up with total minutes, top artist, top album, and top song

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Besides that, you can also see in the Apple Music Replay 2023 the top 15 artists, songs, and albums you listened to with the amount of plays or minutes you listened to these songs. Unlike previous years, Apple also shows your favorite playlists, your top stations, and even the milestones you achieved throughout the year.

For example, I reached 25,000 minutes of listening on July 11. Lastly, you can also listen to your Top 100 songs of the year in the Apple Music App.

Here’s how to check your Apple Music Replay 2023 Highlight Reels

First, you need to check Apple Music Replay’s website

Log in with your Apple ID and wait for the magic to happen

Watch your highlight reels and tap the share button to share the charts on social media or save to your Photos app.

It’s important to note that you can keep checking the charts until the end of the year, as Apple continues to update them, so that things might change from now until December 31.