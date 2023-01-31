Apple Music Replay 2023 page available with no highlight reels

It’s January 31st, which means we are at the end of the first month of 2023. While we already had new Apple products announced, the Cupertino firm is now making available one of Apple Music’s users’ favorite features, Apple Music Replay 2023.

The platform gathers all the songs, artists, and albums you listen to throughout the year and displays them to you on a single page. Interestingly enough, this time, Apple Music Replay 2023 is currently highlighting only the most played songs of the week.

With that, Apple is turning a page that people would access once a year to something users can return weekly. According to the page, “you can explore your listening as of this week” in the following categories:

Songs Played milestone;

Top Songs – as of this week;

Artists Played milestone;

Top Artists – as of this week;

Top Albums – as of this week;

Besides that, users can still download the classic Apple Music Replay 2023 playlist, featuring the 100 most played songs of the year. It’s important to note that this data above can only be accessed through the web browser on music.apple.com/replay while the playlist is available at the bottom of the “Listen Now” Apple Music tab.

Apple revamped the Apple Music Replay website in 2022

At the end of 2022, Apple revamped the Apple Music Replay website by making the information available more shareable in a Stories-like style. This long-awaited experience showed the Top Song, Top Artist, Top Album Played, how much you have listened to the Apple Music catalog, genres, and more.

In addition, the streaming service would say whether you were one of the Top 100 listeners of a band/artist.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Apple is saving this full experience to the end of the year, but at least it shows the Cupertino firm is still taking time to improve its Replay website and turn Apple Music into a more shareable experience.