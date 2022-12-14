Apple Music highlights ‘Sing’ playlists after iOS 16.2 rolled out

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2. One of the features of this software update was Apple Music Sing, which allows users to sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. To take advantage of this new function, Apple Music has a page highlighting some playlists and themes ready for this experience.

“With Apple Music Sing, it’s your turn to be part of the music,” says an Apple Music special page. “Our new feature gives you the control to adjust the vocal volume on millions of songs and sing along with precise, beat-by-beat lyrics. You can even grab a friend for a duet with separate backing vocals and verses.”

“We’ve created a collection of Sing-ready playlists featuring songs for just about any occasion, as well as songs sorted by decade and genre.”

Apple Music Sing is available to Apple Music subscribers using the latest version of the service on the latest iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. Users must open the app and play a song to start singing along. At the bottom of the screen, tap the music playing in the lower-left corner and then tap the lyrics icon to turn the lyrics on.

Above the music controls, tap the new mic icon and use the slider to turn the vocal volume up or down.

These are the best Apple Music playlists to Sing

Apple highlights four sections: Featured, Made to Sing, Genre, and Decade. Here are some of them

Apple Music Sing is supported on iPhone 11 and later or iPhone SE 3 using iOS 16.2. iPad Pro 3 or later, iPad Air 4, iPad mini 6, or iPad 9 or later also have Apple Music Sing. For the Apple TV, only the latest model can take advantage of this new feature.