iOS 16.2 is now available, here’s why you should update

A bit more than a month since iOS 16.1 was released, Apple is now making iOS 16.2 available. This update includes some features due to be introduced alongside the first iOS 16 version in September, but Apple had to delay them. In addition, the Cupertino firm is also bringing some other new functions to the iPhone operating system. Here are a few reasons why you should update to this latest version:

Freeform app: Apple calls this app “a powerful new collaboration application with a flexible canvas that allows users to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page sizes, and will fully support the Apple Pencil.” It works across the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac.

5G in India: With iOS 16.2, Indian users will finally take advantage of 5G as Apple rolls out full support. It will be available with Jlo and Airtel carriers.

Apple Music Sing: This brings a new way to sing along with millions of songs using Apple music with fully adjustable vocals and new enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics.

Advanced Data Protection: New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud.

Advanced Data Protection brings end-to-end encryption to iPhone iCloud backups. Image source: Apple Inc. via WSJ

Changes to the Dynamic Island: Apple is still tweaking the Dynamic island. For example, with iOS 16.1, the cutout can disappear with the cellular bar depending on your action. iOS 16.2 fixes that.

Lock Screen changes: With iOS 16.2, new settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when the Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, there are new Sleep and Medication widgets.

Apple TV app: Live Activities for Apple TV app lets you follow your favorite teams with live scores on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iOS 16.2 also brings the following improvements and bug fixes:

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to disable the service for a specific site in Safari temporarily.

News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location.

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note.

AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content.

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made.

Alongside iOS 16.2, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.