LG adds Apple Music, AirPlay, and more to its webOS TVs

LG Electronics is expanding the availability of the Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit on its webOS Hub in over 100 countries and regions. With that, owners of compatible TVs will be able to take advantage of several services offered by Apple.

LG says that the addition of these apps and services shows how the company is “constantly refining and expanding its webOS smart TV platform while enhancing its accessibility so that more consumers can benefit from the most convenient user experience.”

With Apple Music, subscribers get access to a library with more than 100 million songs without ads, 30,000 curated playlists, 4K music videos, and Apple Music Radio. webOS Hub also offers time-synced lyrics for users to listen to Apple Music.

On the other hand, the Apple TV app brings your iTunes library content to your LG TV and 100,000 films and shows to buy or rent. Users can also benefit from Apple TV Plus, the company’s streaming service full of award-winning shows with an ever-growing catalog.

LG’s webOS Hub is now compatible with AirPlay. With that, you can mirror your iPhone, iPad, or Mac display and stream movies, music, games, and photos to the smart TV. The webOS Hub-powered TVs are also Apple Home-enabled, meaning they can control their TV in the Home app and Siri by using HomeKit technology.

The Apple TV app and Apple Music are now available in over 100 countries, which is where owners of webOS-enabled TVs from 200 partner brands will benefit from a growing list of content and life-enriching features. The latest OLED TVs and UHD TVs powered by webOS Hub 2.0 support AirPlay and HomeKit.

It’s important to note that several other TV manufacturers also support Apple Music, the Apple TV app, and AirPlay, such as Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more.