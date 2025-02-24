iOS 18.4: New features, release date, AI updates, more

After waiting almost a month, Apple finally started beta testing iOS 18.4. This is one of the most important updates of the iOS 18 cycle so far. Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 18.4, including all of its features, the expected release date, and a major Apple Intelligence upgrade that Apple has planned for this release.

Unlike other software updates, Apple already teased that iOS 18.4 will be available in April. With the iPhone 16e announcement, the company said this version would launch early that month.

Apple Intelligence upgrades

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With iOS 18.4 beta 1, Apple added several new Apple Intelligence features:

New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.

Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

Mail Categorization: Apple added Mail Categorization to iPad users with iPadOS 18.4 beta 1.

iOS 18.4 beta 1 features

The first iOS 18.4 beta includes several new features. These are the most important:

Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.

Vision Pro app: With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode.

Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone.

Ambient music: iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.

CarPlay update: Cars with bigger screens now get three rows of apps displayed.

Device compatibility

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

iOS 18.3 is compatible with the following devices: