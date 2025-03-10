WWDC 2025 might be the worst Apple software event in years

In about a month, Apple will announce the dates for the WWDC 2025. While Google will likely have a packed Google I/O and AI companies have revealed new breakthrough technologies every couple of weeks, it seems Cupertino will continue to lag far behind the pack this year.

Weirdly enough, 2025 was expected to be the year Apple Intelligence finally took off. However, after the news on Friday that Apple will delay personalized Siri for “the coming year,” it seems as though the company’s big AI advancements are still nowhere to be found.

In 2024, Apple focused a lot of keynote time on Apple Intelligence and iOS 18. Both of these updates were impressive for owners of the company’s latest products. Still, visionOS 2.0, macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11 were all light updates that continue to be lackluster for anyone who owns a previous-gen Apple device.

Now, in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that iOS 19 will “likely lay out plans for bringing current capabilities to more apps” and visionOS 3 will be a “feature-packed update.” However, it looks like Apple’s key software, iOS 19, will only expand the current Apple Intelligence capabilities. It also appears as though the star of the show will once again be software features that are only coming to Apple’s newest devices. In that case, it seems like the WWDC 2025 keynote will be one of the worst Apple software events in years.

Even if visionOS 3 is as feature-packed as the visionOS 2.4 update, it won’t change the fact that it’s a niche product that almost no one owns. It doesn’t have the mass appeal that iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches have. In addition, with little to no rumors about tvOS and watchOS updates, it seems they might be getting underwhelming software updates once again.

While iPad Pro users have been begging for an iPadOS update that will unleash this iPad’s full potential, it seems this wish has almost become a meme. Apple keeps tweaking Stage Manager instead of offering more macOS-like features.

Last but not least, with the delay in Apple Intelligence features, it seems the introduction of a homeOS version or the long-rumored Apple smart display might take even longer to be announced, as they’re expected to rely heavily on this personalized Siri.