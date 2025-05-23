New on Paramount+: June 2025

If you are a fan of sports, few streaming services will suit your needs better than Paramount+. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and major golf tournaments stream live on the service. Plus, the entire Showtime library is now available on Paramount+. There are also plenty of new shows and movies coming to Paramount+ in June 2025.
June is a fairly quiet month for originals and exclusives on Paramount+. The post-apocalyptic romance film Love Me, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, is joining the streaming service after premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Subscribers will also be able to watch the 78th Annual Tony Awards live on June 8, 2025.
Thankfully, the streamer is making up for it with plenty of blockbusters, such as 12 Years a Slave, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Pulp Fiction.
If the latest releases have you intrigued, you can sign up for Paramount+ here. It was named the best-value streaming service as well.
New on Paramount+ in June 2025
Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres
- 6/8: The 78th Annual Tony Awards
- 6/16: Love Me
- 6/20: Noah’s Arc: The Movie premiere
Available June 1
- 3:10 to Yuma
- 12 Years a Slave
- Bad News Bears
- BlacKkKlansman
- Boogie Nights
- But I’m a Cheerleader
- Call Me By Your Name
- Carol
- Carriers
- Center Stage
- Changing Lanes
- Chasing Amy
- Cloverfield
- Crawlspace
- Daddy Day Camp
- Dance Flick
- Dog Day Afternoon
- Double Jeopardy
- Eagle Eye
- Elf
- Enemy at the Gates
- EuroTrip
- Everybody’s Fine
- Extract
- First Blood
- Heatwave
- How She Move
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Imagine That
- In & Out
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Jawbreaker
- Kinky Boots
- Law of Desire
- Layer Cake
- Light of My Life
- Like a Boss
- Marathon Man
- Masterminds
- Military Wives
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- No Country for Old Men
- Orange County
- Overdrive
- Pretty In Pink
- Pulp Fiction
- Racing with the Moon
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- RED
- Reservoir Dogs
- Risky Business
- Road Trip
- Run & Gun
- Saturday Night Fever
- Save the Last Dance
- School Ties
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- She’s All That
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Stand By Me
- Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
- The Crossing Guard
- The Dictator
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Gambler
- The General’s Daughter
- The Girl Next Door
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Ides of March
- The Kings of Summer
- The Last Samurai
- The Lovely Bones
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!
- The Nice Guys
- The Other Woman
- The People vs. Larry Flynt
- The Running Man
- The Shootist
- The Space Between Us
- The Untouchables
- Tigerland
- Tommy Boy
- Tootsie
- Total Recall (1990)
- True Grit
- Whiplash
- Without a Paddle
- xXx
- Zola
Available June 4
- SpongeBob SquarePants (season 14)
Available June 5
- Lions for Lambs
Available June 11
- The Really Loud House (season 2)
Available June 22
- Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (on-demand)
Available June 25
- The Patrick Star Show (season 3)
- Ice Airport Alaska (season 5)
- The Last Cowboy (season 5)
Sports on Paramount+
- 6/1: Formula E – Hankook Shanghai E-Prix
- 6/1: PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Final Round Coverage)
- 6/6: NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. Utah Royals FC
- 6/7: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current
- 6/7-6/8: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 6/7: WNBA – Indiana Fever @ Chicago Sky
- 6/8: PBR – Knockout Kansas City
- 6/8: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage
- 6/13: NWSL – Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC
- 6/14: WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks @ Minnesota Lynx
- 6/14: BIG3 Basketball
- 6/15: WNBA – Chicago Sky @ Connecticut Sun
- 6/15: LPGA – Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (Final Round Coverage)
- 6/15: NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit
- 6/21: NWSL – Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign FC
- 6/21: SailGP – Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix
- 6/21-6/22: PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 6/22: Formula E – Jakarta E-Prix
- 6/22: BIG3 Basketball
- 6/27: PULISIC episodes 8-9 premiere
- 6/28-6/29: PGA Tour – Rocket Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 6/29: BIG3 Basketball
Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for June 2025. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.