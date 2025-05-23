New on Paramount+: June 2025

If you are a fan of sports, few streaming services will suit your needs better than Paramount+. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and major golf tournaments stream live on the service. Plus, the entire Showtime library is now available on Paramount+. There are also plenty of new shows and movies coming to Paramount+ in June 2025.

June is a fairly quiet month for originals and exclusives on Paramount+. The post-apocalyptic romance film Love Me, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, is joining the streaming service after premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Subscribers will also be able to watch the 78th Annual Tony Awards live on June 8, 2025.

Thankfully, the streamer is making up for it with plenty of blockbusters, such as 12 Years a Slave, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Pulp Fiction.

If the latest releases have you intrigued, you can sign up for Paramount+ here. It was named the best-value streaming service as well.

New on Paramount+ in June 2025

Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

6/8: The 78th Annual Tony Awards

6/16: Love Me

6/20: Noah’s Arc: The Movie premiere

Available June 1

3:10 to Yuma

12 Years a Slave

Bad News Bears

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

But I’m a Cheerleader

Call Me By Your Name

Carol

Carriers

Center Stage

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Cloverfield

Crawlspace

Daddy Day Camp

Dance Flick

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy

Eagle Eye

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

EuroTrip

Everybody’s Fine

Extract

First Blood

Heatwave

How She Move

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

In & Out

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jawbreaker

Kinky Boots

Law of Desire

Layer Cake

Light of My Life

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Masterminds

Military Wives

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Country for Old Men

Orange County

Overdrive

Pretty In Pink

Pulp Fiction

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

Reservoir Dogs

Risky Business

Road Trip

Run & Gun

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

School Ties

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

She’s All That

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Stand By Me

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The Crossing Guard

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The Gambler

The General’s Daughter

The Girl Next Door

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Hunt for Red October

The Ides of March

The Kings of Summer

The Last Samurai

The Lovely Bones

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!

The Nice Guys

The Other Woman

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Running Man

The Shootist

The Space Between Us

The Untouchables

Tigerland

Tommy Boy

Tootsie

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit

Whiplash

Without a Paddle

xXx

Zola

Available June 4

SpongeBob SquarePants (season 14)

Available June 5

Lions for Lambs

Available June 11

The Really Loud House (season 2)

Available June 22

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (on-demand)

Available June 25

The Patrick Star Show (season 3)

Ice Airport Alaska (season 5)

The Last Cowboy (season 5)

Sports on Paramount+

6/1: Formula E – Hankook Shanghai E-Prix

6/1: PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Final Round Coverage)

6/6: NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. Utah Royals FC

6/7: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current

6/7-6/8: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

6/7: WNBA – Indiana Fever @ Chicago Sky

6/8: PBR – Knockout Kansas City

6/8: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage

6/13: NWSL – Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC

6/14: WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks @ Minnesota Lynx

6/14: BIG3 Basketball

6/15: WNBA – Chicago Sky @ Connecticut Sun

6/15: LPGA – Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (Final Round Coverage)

6/15: NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit

6/21: NWSL – Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

6/21: SailGP – Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix

6/21-6/22: PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

6/22: Formula E – Jakarta E-Prix

6/22: BIG3 Basketball

6/27: PULISIC episodes 8-9 premiere

6/28-6/29: PGA Tour – Rocket Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)

6/29: BIG3 Basketball

Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for June 2025. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.