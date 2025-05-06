92 movies were just added to Paramount+, and here are 5 worth watching

If watching classic movies is how you attain the most value from your streaming services, then Paramount+ is hard to beat. The first day of the month is when most movies are added, and on May 1st alone, the streamer welcomed a whopping 92 movies to its library. Compare that to the 59 additions on Prime Video and 69 new movies on Peacock.

I salute anyone who has the time to watch even a fraction of the new additions on Paramount+ this month, but for subscribers who want a few suggestions to add to their watch lists, here are the five movies we think you should stream in May.

One of the few movies with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Atlantic City is a crime romance movie from 1980 starring Burt Lancaster as aging former gangster Lou and Susan Sarandon as young Canadian waitress Sally Matthews. It was nominated for all five major Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.

The Edge of Seventeen

If you’re curious to see where Hailee Steinfeld’s career started after seeing Sinners, you need to go back and watch The Edge of Seventeen. This coming-of-age film stars Steinfeld as 17-year-old Nadine Franklin as she navigates high school and family life.

Before being tapped to direct the explosive Hollywood blockbuster Twisters, Lee Isaac Chung wrote and directed the much quieter family drama Minari. The film tells the semi-autobiographical tale of a South Korean family moving to rural Arkansas in the 1980s.

When you think of Will Forte, wild comedies like MacGruber and The Last Man on Earth probably come to mind, but the SNL alum also starred in a beautiful, poignant dramedy from director Alexander Payne in 2013. Nebraska stars Forte stars alongside Bruce Dern as a father and son on a road trip to claim a million-dollar sweepstakes prize.

A romantic drama about Harvard Law School student Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson, the young lawyer he met and fell in love with. A fascinating look at the life of a modern US president before taking the Oath of Office and running the country.

Here’s the full list of new movies that arrived on Paramount+ on May 1st, 2025:

A Very Brady Sequel Addams Family Values (1993) Aeon Flux Atlantic City Awake Black Rain Book Club Bound Bride & Prejudice Bruce Lee, The Legend Charlotte’s Web (2006) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) Clueless Crocodile Dundee Crocodile Dundee II Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Cursed Days of Thunder Dreamland Drillbit Taylor Duplex Erin Brockovich Extraordinary Measures Finding Neverland Flight Of The Intruder Frank Miller’s Sin City Freedom Writers G.I. Jane Gandhi Green Book Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle Hostage Hotel for Dogs I.Q. In Her Skin In The Bedroom Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back Just Friends Just Like Heaven Kate & Leopold Kingpin Last Vegas Life of Pi Memoirs of a Geisha Mercy Minari Monster Trucks Nebraska Norbit Oldboy Once Upon a Time in America Once Upon a Time in The West Parasite Patriots Day Paycheck Pride Private Parts Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown Rango Rio Grande Romeo Must Die Sahara Scary Movie 2 Scary Movie 3 Some Kind of Wonderful Son of Rambow Southside with You Spell Stardust Terminator: Dark Fate Texas Rangers The Addams Family (2019) The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl The Brady Bunch Movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button The Edge of Seventeen The Four Feathers The Ghost and the Darkness The Last Airbender (2010) The Last Castle The Mist The Prince and Me The Queen The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie The Two Jakes The Weather Man Things We Lost In The Fire Top Five Trading Places We Were Soldiers Yours, Mine & Ours

If you are looking for a few more gems on Paramount+, I will never stop advocating for Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs as one of the best animated movies of the century, and there’s also never a bad time to rewatch Parasite.