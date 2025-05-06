Click to Skip Ad
92 movies were just added to Paramount+, and here are 5 worth watching

Jacob Siegal
By
Published May 6th, 2025 4:54PM EDT
Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in The Edge of Seventeen.
Image: STX Entertainment

If watching classic movies is how you attain the most value from your streaming services, then Paramount+ is hard to beat. The first day of the month is when most movies are added, and on May 1st alone, the streamer welcomed a whopping 92 movies to its library. Compare that to the 59 additions on Prime Video and 69 new movies on Peacock.

I salute anyone who has the time to watch even a fraction of the new additions on Paramount+ this month, but for subscribers who want a few suggestions to add to their watch lists, here are the five movies we think you should stream in May.

Atlantic City

One of the few movies with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Atlantic City is a crime romance movie from 1980 starring Burt Lancaster as aging former gangster Lou and Susan Sarandon as young Canadian waitress Sally Matthews. It was nominated for all five major Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.

The Edge of Seventeen

If you’re curious to see where Hailee Steinfeld’s career started after seeing Sinners, you need to go back and watch The Edge of Seventeen. This coming-of-age film stars Steinfeld as 17-year-old Nadine Franklin as she navigates high school and family life.

Minari

Before being tapped to direct the explosive Hollywood blockbuster Twisters, Lee Isaac Chung wrote and directed the much quieter family drama Minari. The film tells the semi-autobiographical tale of a South Korean family moving to rural Arkansas in the 1980s.

Nebraska

When you think of Will Forte, wild comedies like MacGruber and The Last Man on Earth probably come to mind, but the SNL alum also starred in a beautiful, poignant dramedy from director Alexander Payne in 2013. Nebraska stars Forte stars alongside Bruce Dern as a father and son on a road trip to claim a million-dollar sweepstakes prize.

Southside with You

A romantic drama about Harvard Law School student Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson, the young lawyer he met and fell in love with. A fascinating look at the life of a modern US president before taking the Oath of Office and running the country.

Here’s the full list of new movies that arrived on Paramount+ on May 1st, 2025:

  1. A Very Brady Sequel
  2. Addams Family Values (1993)
  3. Aeon Flux
  4. Atlantic City
  5. Awake
  6. Black Rain
  7. Book Club
  8. Bound
  9. Bride & Prejudice
  10. Bruce Lee, The Legend
  11. Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  12. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  13. Clueless
  14. Crocodile Dundee
  15. Crocodile Dundee II
  16. Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
  17. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
  18. Cursed
  19. Days of Thunder
  20. Dreamland
  21. Drillbit Taylor
  22. Duplex
  23. Erin Brockovich
  24. Extraordinary Measures
  25. Finding Neverland
  26. Flight Of The Intruder
  27. Frank Miller’s Sin City
  28. Freedom Writers
  29. G.I. Jane
  30. Gandhi
  31. Green Book
  32. Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
  33. Hostage
  34. Hotel for Dogs
  35. I.Q.
  36. In Her Skin
  37. In The Bedroom
  38. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
  39. Just Friends
  40. Just Like Heaven
  41. Kate & Leopold
  42. Kingpin
  43. Last Vegas
  44. Life of Pi
  45. Memoirs of a Geisha
  46. Mercy
  47. Minari
  48. Monster Trucks
  49. Nebraska
  50. Norbit
  51. Oldboy
  52. Once Upon a Time in America
  53. Once Upon a Time in The West
  54. Parasite
  55. Patriots Day
  56. Paycheck
  57. Pride
  58. Private Parts
  59. Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
  60. Rango
  61. Rio Grande
  62. Romeo Must Die
  63. Sahara
  64. Scary Movie 2
  65. Scary Movie 3
  66. Some Kind of Wonderful
  67. Son of Rambow
  68. Southside with You
  69. Spell
  70. Stardust
  71. Terminator: Dark Fate
  72. Texas Rangers
  73. The Addams Family (2019)
  74. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
  75. The Brady Bunch Movie
  76. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  77. The Edge of Seventeen
  78. The Four Feathers
  79. The Ghost and the Darkness
  80. The Last Airbender (2010)
  81. The Last Castle
  82. The Mist
  83. The Prince and Me
  84. The Queen
  85. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
  86. The Two Jakes
  87. The Weather Man
  88. Things We Lost In The Fire
  89. Top Five
  90. Trading Places
  91. We Were Soldiers
  92. Yours, Mine & Ours

If you are looking for a few more gems on Paramount+, I will never stop advocating for Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs as one of the best animated movies of the century, and there’s also never a bad time to rewatch Parasite.

