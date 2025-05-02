59 new movies are now streaming on Prime Video – here are 3 worth watching

At the beginning of the month, dozens of movies join the Prime Video streaming service, from decades-old classics to brand-new originals. The new releases on May 1st are enough to keep anyone busy for the entire month, but sorting through them all is draining. So, beyond resharing the full list, we decided to pick out some notable new arrivals that are worth watching before the streamer inevitably removes them in the coming months.

Based on John Pearson’s 1995 book Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortunes and Misfortunes of the Heirs of J. Paul Getty, All the Money in the World is a biographical crime thriller from director Ridley Scott. The cast alone should be enough to draw your attention, featuring Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, and Timothy Hutton.

Seven years after A Simple Favor was released in theaters, director Paul Feig returns alongside stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively for a sequel on Prime. Set five years after the events of the original, Emily Nelson (Lively) invites Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) to her wedding in Capri, Italy, where the two are confronted with another murder mystery.

There’s obviously never a bad time to watch any of the Lord of the Rings movies, but if you only have time for one, Return of the King is hard to beat. That said, the entire trilogy is streaming on Prime Video as of May 1st, so you can also do a whole marathon.

Here’s the full list of new additions that arrived on Prime Video on May 1st, 2025:

Agent Cody Banks (2003) Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004) All Quiet On The Western Front (1930) All The Money In The World (2017) Animal House (1978) Another Simple Favor (2025) Are We There Yet? (2005) Babe (1995) Babe: Pig in the City (1998) Barbershop (2002) Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) Because I Said So (2007) Blood Diamond (2006) Body of Lies (2008) Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) Born On The Fourth Of July (1989) Cinderella Man (2005) Coogan’s Bluff (1968) Dante’s Peak (1997) Death Wish (2018) Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) Earthquake (1974) Fried Green Tomatoes (1992) Fury (2014) Gattaca (1997) Get On Up (2014) Her (2014) Heroes (1977) How High (2001) In The Heat of the Night (1967) It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) Jarhead (2005) Jersey Boys (2014) John Q (2002) Legally Blonde (2001) Loving (2016) Mallrats (1995) Overboard (1987) Play Misty For Me (1971) R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department (2013) Ray (2004) Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014) Space Cowboys (2000) Starsky & Hutch (2004) The Beguiled (1971) The Exorcist (1973) The Flintstones (1994) The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) The Karate Kid (2010) The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Traffic (2001) Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) White House Down (2013) You’ve Got Mail (1998)

As for honorable mentions, I’m a big fan of Zach Galifianakis’s performance in It’s Kind of a Funny Story, and the Hobbit movies are always entertaining.