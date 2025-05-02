New on Prime Video: May 2025

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you also have access to the Prime Video streaming service. If you have Prime Video, there are a ton of great new original shows and movies worth checking out. Here’s what’s new on Prime Video in May 2025.

Prime Video hits the ground running in May with Another Simple Favor, a sequel which reunites stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers and Blake Lively as Emily Nelson in Italy for Emily’s wedding. Other originals on the docket this May include The Better Sister, Earnhardt, Clarkson’s Farm season 4, a new David Spade stand-up special, and the documentary Octopus!, narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

As for licensed content, Prime Video is streaming the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the Hobbit trilogy, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and Good Boy.

If you want to see what Prime Video has to offer, sign up for a free trial here.

New on Prime Video in May 2025

Streaming May 1

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)

All The Money In The World (2017)

Animal House (1978)

Another Simple Favor (2025)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Body of Lies (2008)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Death Wish (2018)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Earthquake (1974)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)

Fury (2014)

Gattaca (1997)

Get On Up (2014)

Her (2014)

Heroes (1977)

How High (2001)

In The Heat of the Night (1967)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jarhead (2005)

Jersey Boys (2014)

John Q (2002)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Loving (2016)

Mallrats (1995)

Overboard (1987)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department (2013)

Ray (2004)

Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Traffic (2001)

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)

White House Down (2013)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Streaming May 2

NWSL (2025)

Streaming May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Streaming May 6

David Spade: Dandelion (2025)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)

Streaming May 8

Octopus! (2025)

Streaming May 9

Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

Streaming May 13

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (2025)

Streaming May 16

NWSL (2025)

Streaming May 20

Motorheads (2025)

Streaming May 22

Earnhardt (2025)

WNBA (2025)

Streaming May 23

Clarkson’s Farm S4 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

Streaming May 27

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy S2 (2025)

September 5 (2024)

The Fire Inside (2024)

Streaming May 29

The Better Sister (2025)

WNBA (2025)

Streaming May 30

Chomp Squad S1 (2018)

Streaming May 31

Good Boy (2025)

That’s everything new on Prime Video in May 2025. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows joining the streaming library.