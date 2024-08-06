Everyone’s getting the Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now – here’s why

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and best smartwatch that Apple has ever released. Of course, it’s also the most expensive model that Apple makes if you compare base prices. Even still, I recommend it all the time to people looking for a new model with the best possible battery life, as long as their wrist is big enough to pull it off. Of course, they also need to be willing to spend all that money on a smartwatch. Right now, however, you can snag an Apple Watch Ultra 2 at an all-time low price. That’s why so many BGR readers are buying it at the moment.

Just like the first-generation model, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 retails for $799. But now, for the first time in months, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently on sale with a great discount. You can pick up Apple’s biggest and best smartwatch for just $699.99. That matches the all-time low price I’ve seen a few times, most recently on Prime Day last month.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you read our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, you’ll see that this is the best smartwatch that Apple has ever released.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

No, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn’t a massive upgrade compared to the first-generation Ultra model, but there are several key areas that Apple focused on with the new version. And if you don’t care about any of Apple’s key improvements, you can always get a first-generation Apple Watch Ultra instead while it’s down to just $467.

Check out more of the best Apple Watch deals in our extensive guide.

Available on Amazon

As I mentioned, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an improvement over the original model in a few key areas.

First, we have the display. Apple’s new OLED screen is even brighter than the display on the first model. That’s obviously a big deal in sunny environments, which is important since the Ultra model is geared toward the outdoors.

Also important is the fact that the new screen’s brightness can go as low as 1 nit. That’ll save plenty of battery life in low-light environments.

The other big hardware improvements are the S9 SiP and new health sensors in the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The watch is much faster and more responsive thanks to Apple’s upgraded processor. Plus, health tracking is more accurate than ever before.

Available on Amazon

As we all expected, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 retails for $799, just like its predecessor. That’s a fair price for a titanium smartwatch with some of the most advanced features in the industry.

If you want to save some money, however, you’ll find that this model is already on sale with a deep discount. Head over to Amazon, and you’ll pay as little as $699.99 for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is a discount of as much as $85.

See Pricing See Pricing

Anyone on the lookout for a new Apple Watch that’s much less expensive and more compact will undoubtedly be eying the Apple Watch Series 9. Just like the Ultra 2, it’s on sale with a big discount.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible for a watch in brand-new condition, the Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at just $189.