Marvel pushes back Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars release dates

In a move that isn’t likely to shock MCU fans, Marvel Studios announced new release dates for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As reported by Deadline, Marvel is moving Avengers: Doomsday from May 1 to December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars is being pushed from May 7 to December 17, 2027. That is an extra seven months that we’ll be waiting for each of these films.

This is sure to disappoint Marvel fans, but the pressure is on to nail these two movies. Not only have the Russo brothers signed on to direct both, but we also know that Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom will serve as the main villain. The era of every Marvel movie being a surefire hit is over, but given how expensive these team-up movies are going to be (especially given the cast), the studio wants to be sure to get it right.

How this will impact the rest of the MCU remains to be seen. As it stands, the only other Marvel movies on the release calendar are The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July and Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026. If Spider-Man has to slot between the two Avengers movies for story purposes, it will also have to be delayed.

What we do know for sure now is that the next saga won’t begin until at least 2028.

We know that Marvel is gearing up to introduce its version of the X-Men, and while it was never very believable that Marvel’s X-Men movie would arrive in the same year as Secret Wars, there was at least a bit of room on the calendar before. Not anymore. Speaking of the X-Men movie, Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*) is apparently the most likely director.