Marvel unveils Avengers: Doomsday cast in all-day live stream

It’s been almost six years since Avengers: Endgame capped off the Infinity Saga and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Since then, Marvel has struggled to achieve the same level of critical and commercial success, but with Avengers: Doomsday debuting in 2026, the studio has to start tying all of its disparate storylines together.

We already know that Avengers: Doomsday will star Robert Downey Jr. as the legendary villain Doctor Doom, but the rest of the cast is a mystery. At least, it was until Marvel Studios hosted a live stream on Wednesday unveiling the full cast.

The stream started on Wednesday morning, showing a director’s chair with Chris Hemsworth’s name on the back. Every few minutes, the camera slowly pans to another chair, showing a new member of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. We’ve listed all of the names that have been shared so far below, and we’ll continue to add to it as the day goes on:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier

Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Hank McCoy / Beast

Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds / Sentry

Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres / Falcon

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost

as Ava Starr / Ghost Updating…

While there was little doubt that virtually every Marvel character would appear in this crossover event, there have been a few surprises on the list. For instance, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast made his MCU debut in the post-credits scene of The Marvels after Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) slipped into his universe. This all but guarantees that the original Fox X-Men universe will collide with the MCU’s reality at some point in Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday, written by Stephen McFeely and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is currently in production. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

You can watch the stream live (or check out the VOD once it’s over) right here: