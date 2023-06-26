Apple’s entire product release roadmap for 2023 and early 2024 may have leaked

With WWDC finally over, Apple can now focus on the next product releases. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, the Cupertino firm has a lot to introduce until the end of 2023 and early 2024 as the company awaits to release of its spatial computer, Vision Pro.

iPhone 15 series

Later this fall, Apple will announce the iPhone 15 series. With four different models, the company is expected to bump up the regular models with an improved 48MP main camera, a new matte finish, the Dynamic Island cutout, and the A16 Bionic chip. In addition, the company will switch the Lightning port to USB-C.

For the iPhone 15 Pro models, a periscope camera is expected for the Pro Max version, a titanium frame could replace the stainless steel material, a new A17 Bionic is in the works, and a faster Thunderbolt port will ditch the Lightning connector.

The new iPhone 15 series is expected to be announced by the beginning of September, with sales starting a few days later.

Apple Watch Series 9 and second-gen Apple Watch Ultra

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, Mark Gurman expects Apple to announce two Apple Watch Series 9 models and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. He says the watches are codenamed N207, N208, and N210.

Previously, Bloomberg’s journalist said the Cupertino firm is readying an improved S9 chip, which will be faster than the previous generation. Besides that, he says Apple doesn’t have much more to announce as a hardware upgrade – which is why the company focused so much on revamping watchOS 10.

Two Series 9 would likely be introduced due to the aluminum and stainless steel model differences. For the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple will probably add the same new chip and maybe improve some of its sensors.

These watches should also be released in September.

New Mac models are on their way

While Apple already announced several new Macs this year with the high-end MacBook Pro models, the new Mac mini, a 15-inch MacBook Air, the 2023 Mac Studio, and the long-awaited Mac Pro, the company could still update some more computers.

Gurman says new iMacs codenamed J433 and J434 with 24-inch screens are in the works. Most likely, the company will still differentiate the 24-inch iMac with a few extra ports, better specs, and colors.

In addition, an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro codenamed J504 and new MacBook Air models codenamed J613 and J615 are also in the works. All of these Macs could likely be announced by the end of the year during an October or November event.

In addition, an M3 Pro and M3 Max high-end MacBook Pro models are also in the work. Apple usually releases “Pro” and “Max” variants of its processors every 18 months. That said, these MacBook Pro machines could come later and not “early 2024.”

The same is worth for an iMac with a display larger than 30 inches. Gurman says this product is in “early work,” but it’s nice that the company could be planning a larger display iMac, as many complain about the smaller form factor of the 24-inch model.

More iPads are in the works

Regarding iPad models, Gurman says a new iPad Air codenamed J507 will replace the current M1-based model. Although he only mentions that a new iPad Air will likely get the M2 chip. This product could be announced later this year.

IPad Pros are expected to feature an all-new OLED panel and are codenamed J717 and J720. Rumors believe the OLED iPad Pro will be announced in early 2024 – most likely with the M3 chip.

Apple has a few other products coming as well

While all of these products show a packed year for Apple, the company is also working on a third-generation version of the AirPods Pro, new home equipment, which includes smart displays, and a new Apple TV set-top box.

Personally, I think these products are most likely to land at the end of 2024 or 2025 and beyond. A second-generation Apple Vision Pro is expected in 2025.