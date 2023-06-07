iPadOS 17’s new features could tease the upcoming OLED iPad Pro

An OLED iPad Pro is coming in 2024 — at least, that’s what several analysts and Apple insiders are saying. Previously, The Elec reported the OLED iPad Pro would use a new two-stack tandem structure, an LTPO thin film transistor, and a hybrid OLED structure.

But beyond supply chain information, there are at least two new features that Apple is adding in iPadOS 17 that could tease this new OLED iPad.

A revamped Lock Screen and support for Live Activities are two new features in iPadOS 17. Interestingly enough, they were both part of iOS 16, which was the operating system released alongside the iPhone 14 Pro models – the first iPhones with always-on displays.

Although the Cupertino company isn’t restricting these two features to just iPads running iPadOS 17, the timing for this addition is interesting. At the moment, there are no signs of an Always-On Display being added to the iPadOS code. Still, since this feature wouldn’t be available until the 2024 iPad Pro launches, Apple could be working on future iPadOS 17 updates to run the revamped Lock Screen and Live Activities even when the iPad is locked.

Another feature that could potentially tease the arrival of the OLED iPad Pro is StandBy. Made for iOS 17, Apple lets you use your iPhone 14 Pro as a smart display that shows useful information, such as the time, your alarm, Live Activities happening in the background, and more.

iPadOS 17 is expected to launch later this fall. On the other hand, the OLED iPad Pro is expected in early 2024. If Apple follows recent trends, the iPad could be announced in a press release or at a spring event, depending on how much of an upgrade it is.