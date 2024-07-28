Click to Skip Ad
There’s one incredible watchOS 11 feature I can’t stop using

Published Jul 28th, 2024 12:06PM EDT
watchOS 11 best feature: Smart Stack with AI
Image: José Adorno for BGR

Apple’s new watchOS 11 is full of great features. While this upcoming operating system update isn’t as impressive as watchOS 10, it still introduces major quality-of-life improvements that most Apple Watch users will take advantage of.

For example, the new nap detection helps me track my sleep, while the Training Load feature with a new Activity Rings approach gives me peace of mind to have rest days and not overreach. However, I think the best watchOS 11 feature is the revamped Smart Stack.

Introduced with watchOS 10, Apple superpowered its Smart Stack feature with AI. These are some of the best additions in watchOS 11:

Timely-based widgets: Widgets show up automatically based on time, location, and other factors, such as if rain is coming.

Live Activities support: The iPhone’s Live Activities are now supported on Apple Watch and appear in the Smart Stack, so you can stay on top of the latest sports scores or know when your Uber is about to arrive.

More widgets: New widgets include severe weather alerts, Training Load, Photos, Distance, and Shazam. You can directly access three items you used most recently in an app, like your three most recent Workout types or songs you’ve played.

Hands-on with watchOS 11 Smart Stack

Smart Stacks on watchOS 11Image source: Apple Inc.

After testing watchOS 11 for a month and a half, I’ve been impressed with how great Smart Stack has become. While I had a few widgets installed, I love how I don’t have to think about them, as every time I check Smart Stack, I always see the information I’m looking for, such as a quick shortcut for an outdoor run, my friends’ photos, or the weather.

So far, the only issue I have encountered is Live Activities support. It’s not 100% polished, and sometimes, it’s hard to read what’s going on when I order an Uber or iFood (Brazil’s DoorDash). I’m sure by the time watchOS 11 launches, these third-party apps will offer better support.

Below, you can learn more about other watchOS 11 features.

\