watchOS 10.2 now available with watch face tweaks and major Health changes

watchOS 10.2 is now available to Apple Watch users. This update still brings an exclusive feature to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, although some others are available to all users. This is everything you need to know about it.

If you have a Series 9 or Ultra 2, watchOS 10.2 lets you ask Siri to read and log on-device Health requests. This change not only makes requests faster but more private and secure to users, as Siri can be used to access the Health app for health and fitness-related queries on-device.

There are over 20 health data types that are supported through Siri to help you access and log health data quickly and easily.

Users can try queries like:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Siri, how does my Move ring look today?

Siri, did I close my Exercise Ring?

Siri, what’s my step count?

Siri, I took my 9 AM medications.

Siri, log that I took my multivitamin.

Siri, I weigh 183 pounds.

Now, if you have an Apple Watch Series 6 or newer, watchOS 10.2 lets you automatically view Now Playing when in the proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts.

One of the best features of this update is that watchOS 10.2 adds a beloved gesture back. Now, you can swipe to switch your main watch face. Apple added a new setting’s function that enables that on watchOS 10.2 beta 3. This feature is under Settings and Clock.

Lastly, this update adds these features:

Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings

Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts

Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch

BGR will let you know once Apple starts testing watchOS 10.3. Today, Apple is also releasing iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, macOS 14.2, and tvOS 17.2.