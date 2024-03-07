watchOS 10.4 now available with 6 key upgrades

Today, Apple is releasing watchOS 10.4 to Apple Watch users. After a minor update available with watchOS 10.3, this new version has several new features, including important tweaks.

The first of them is the addition of 28 new emojis. Although the new figures include a lime, shaking heads, a phoenix, and four new gender-neutral family emojis intended to be represented via silhouettes, skin tone modifiers and gender variants represent the majority of new emojis. They can be used in iMessage and other messaging apps with your Apple Watch.

Besides that, watchOS 10.4 adds a new tweak for Apple Vision Pro users. Since both devices rely on double-tap gestures, you can now turn on the Ignore Double Tap setting when using Apple’s spatial computer. Here’s how Apple describes this feature: “When this is on, the double tap gesture will be temporarily ignored while using Vision Pro.”

Image source: Apple Inc.

For those unaware, pinching your fingers is the way you control Apple Vision Pro, but if you double tap your fingers, this is also how you can control Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Thankfully, the owners of both newer Apple Watches and Vision Pro won’t have this issue for longer.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

watchOS 10.4 also brings improvements to Siri, as you can now wake the personal assistant with only its name by saying “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.” In addition, Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more.

Apple has also added the following changes with watchOS 10.4:

Tap to Show Full Notification setting now allows you to double tap to expand the notification

Using Apple Pay with Confirm with AssistiveTouch will require a passcode for additional security and will not support double clicking the side button

Resolves an issue that causes some users to experience false touches on the display

Fixes an issue that prevents contacts from syncing to Apple Watch for some users

BGR will let you know if we discover anything new on watchOS 10.4.