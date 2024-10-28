visionOS 2.1 now available with several bug fixes

After a few weeks of beta testing, Apple has just released visionOS 2.1 to Apple Vision Pro users. While we waited for some delayed features to be available with this update, Apple focused on fixing bugs.

According to the company, visionOS 2.1 fixe these issues:

Apple Music songs and music videos may fail to play

Any project that utilizes Swift Charts fails to build when targeting iOS, macOS, or visionOS

In StoreKit Testing in Xcode, the offer identifier in the subscription renewal info might be reported incorrectly for offer codes.

Users are unable to rename a voice memo while recording.

We still expect visionOS 2 to add this delayed feature:

Mac Virtual Display: It will feature a higher resolution and larger size, creating an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side.

In addition, a rumor expects Apple to add Apple Intelligence to Apple Vision Pro in 2025. With that, Apple’s spatial computer would be part of this AI platform, along with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Cupertino could potentially be waiting for Apple Intelligence to launch and get its best features before expanding to another software.

With visionOS 2, Apple added these functions:

Spatial photos: With visionOS 2, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app.

Home View: Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps and placing them wherever they want, including their compatible iPhone and iPad apps.

Guest user: For those moments when a user wants to share their Vision Pro, a family member or colleague can be added as a Guest User and have their eye and hand data saved for 30 days.

The Apple TV app brings support for multiview to Apple Vision Pro for the ultimate sports-viewing experience. Later this year, fans can watch up to five simultaneous streams to keep track of all their favorite sports and teams.

To help users achieve calm and focus, the Mindfulness app includes a new capability called Follow Your Breathing that presents dynamic visual animations and sounds that respond to the user's breathing patterns.

BGR will let you know if we find anything new with visionOS 2.1.