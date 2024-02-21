Apple Sports is Apple’s first new iPhone app of 2024

Apple Sports is the newest app designed by Cupertino to deliver real-time scores, stats, and more for sports aficionados. Apple says Sports is designed for speed and simplicity by using personalized experience to put users’ favorite leagues and teams from and center. Interestingly, this software was released a year after Apple started to stream Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games.

“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues.”

Apple Sports keeps fans up to date on the following leagues currently in season:

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

Image source: Apple Inc.

In the future, this app will include MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons. Apple says this app gives fans ” a simple and fast way to stay up to speed on the teams and leagues they love.”

They can customize their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues. Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds, and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.

Apple Sports is available to download beginning today in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with support for English, as well as French and Spanish where available. It requires an iPhone model running iOS 17.2 or later.

At this moment, it’s unclear when this app will expand to other countries and regional sports, such as Brazilian soccer cups, tennis championships, and others. BGR will keep you updated about its upcoming features and availability.