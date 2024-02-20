Beats announces Major League Soccer-inspired headphones in newest partnership

Beats is now the official consumer audio products partner of Major League Soccer. This announcement comes after a year that Apple announced a multi-year agreement with the league to stream the games through its Apple TV+ service.

While Apple already wanted to expand its sports offering, Cupertino got a bit of luck when Inter Miami bought starstruck soccer player Lionel Messi, who helped expand the league’s visibility. With Apple heavily promoting Messi games, in addition to a documentary, Apple is now expanding its partnership with Major League Soccer through Beats.

According to the company, MLS clubs will receive custom Beats headphones exclusively created for the teams. For 2024, Beats has selected eight teams to produce custom headphones for – Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, LAFC, Nashville SC, NYCFC, St. Louis City SC, and Toronto FC – with more to follow throughout the partnership.

Beats is promoting headphones of these teams: Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, LAFC, Nashville SC, NYCFC, St. Louis City SC, and Toronto FC. Image source: Beats

MLS players will also be featured in Beats’ brand marketing campaigns that will be amplified on both Beats and MLS’ platforms. The partnership will highlight the unique intersection between music and sports, with players having the opportunity to wear Beats headphones and earphones on the pitch pre- and post-match.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“For more than a decade, Beats headphones have been chosen by the world’s top athletes to help them get game ready and heighten their focus, while also allowing them to show off their style and personality,” said Chris Thorne, Beats’ CMO. “We are extremely excited to join forces with the MLS, one of the fastest growing and most dynamic sports leagues in the world. Beats will be working closely with the MLS clubs and top players to deliver amazing experiences throughout the upcoming season.”

“Major League Soccer is proud to partner with Beats, a global culture driver, during this period of growth for our League and our sport in North America,” said Camilo Durana, MLS EVP Apple Partnership, Properties and Events. “Music inspires our players, our supporters, and our communities. We’re excited to work alongside Beats and its premium products to strengthen the connection between sound, expression, and the world’s game.”

This announcement comes as MLS’s 29th season kicks off on February 21, and the company wants to promote its Season Pass, which costs $15 a month or $99 for the season. At this moment, it’s unclear if customers can get their hands on these special editions, but we’ll let you know if Beats ever starts selling these Major League Soccer versions.