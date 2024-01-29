MLS Season Pass for Apple TV now available as Apple promotes Messi’s first full season in the league

Starting today, MLS fans in over 100 countries can sign up for a season pass on the Apple TV app to enjoy the 2024 Major League Soccer action. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans have access to every MLS game with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content, and more. Apple says that this extensive coverage includes access to Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games.

Kicking off February 21, this is the second of the 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer. With the arrival of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi last year, the league is getting increased viewers, and the new pass will include a first-of-its-kind whip-around shor for Spanish-speaking fans.

“The first year of our partnership with Major League Soccer exceeded expectations and brought MLS to more fans than ever before,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We look forward to building upon that momentum, celebrating Messi’s first full season with the league, and delivering MLS fans the best experience possible.”

Apple promotes Lionel Messi’s upcoming games with MLS Season Pass announcement

To get ready for Messi’s first full season in the league, MLS Season Pass subscribers can enjoy Inter Miami preseason matches.

On Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET, Miami will welcome Messi’s childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, for the club’s final 2024 preseason friendly. See below for the complete list of preseason matches scheduled to be broadcast on MLS Season Pass in the coming weeks.

Monday, January 29, at 1 p.m. ET at Al Hilal SFC

Thursday, February 1, at 1 p.m. ET at Al-Nassr FC

Sunday, February 4, at 3 a.m. ET at Hong Kong Team

Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Newell’s Old Boys

MLS’s 29th season kickoff will be the earliest in league history as Messi and reigning Leagues Cup champion Inter Miami CF host Real Salt Lake in a standalone match on Wednesday, February 21, at DRV PNK Stadium. The match will air at 8 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. MLS is Back opening week action continues with MLS clubs competing across a slate of 14 matches on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25, highlighted by the LA Galaxy hosting Inter Miami CF on Sunday, February 25, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The following Matchday 1 games will be available for free on MLS Season Pass:

Saturday, February 24

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

4:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal

7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC

2:30 p.m. ET

Wrap up

Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass beginning Monday, January 29, on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season. A subscription to MLS Season Pass for this season will be included with each full-season MLS club ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.