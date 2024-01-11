Apple and Major League Soccer already have a major partnership. MLS Season Pass, which gives soccer fans access to all MLS matches with no blackouts, is exclusively available on Apple TV. Apple TV+ also just released Messi Meets America, a documentary series about the soccer star’s journey to playing in his new league. But Apple and the MLS aren’t stopping there.

Today, Apple TV+ announced a “first-ever, all-access” documentary series that will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2024 season of Major League Soccer. The docuseries, which will be told over eight parts, is being produced by Award-winning Box To Box Films, which also made other sports documentaries like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and the surfing series Make or Break (which is also on Apple TV+).

What will the MLS documentary be about?

While we don’t have a trailer or a release date yet, we do know some things about the upcoming series. According to Apple, the docuseries will follow the 2024 season of MLS from preseason all of the way through the MLS Cup final with “unprecedented access to players, coaches, and teams.”

The new eight-part, panoramic documentary event, currently in production, offers both dedicated fans and new audiences a definitive, never-before-seen insider’s view into the league, while spotlighting all of the biggest moments of the 2024 season. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and teams, the series takes fans through the most compelling storylines, adrenaline-pumping moments and captivating personalities of the 2024 MLS season, from preseason all the way to the 2024 MLS Cup final.

The series marks the latest in a series of productions created by the new Apple and MLS partnership. The partnership, which began last year and will last ten years, kicked off with the launch of MLS Season Pass, a new subscription service available exclusively through the Apple TV app. The service, which is available in over 100 countries and regions, lets subscribers watch every MLS match with no blackouts.

The announcement of the new documentary series also comes soon after the premiere of Messi Meets America, the six-part documentary series that showcased the soccer star’s debut in the Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer in 2023. The company is also working on another series called Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, which will cover Messi’s entire career up until he joined Major League Soccer.

