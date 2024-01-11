Click to Skip Ad
Mr. and Mrs. Smith looks like Prime Video’s next surefire hit in new trailer

Published Jan 11th, 2024
Donald Glover, Maya Erskine in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
On Thursday, Prime Video shared the official trailer for its eight-episode spy comedy series Mr. and Mrs. Smith — based on the 2005 movie of the same name. The series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the titular spies who pretend to be a married couple as they take on risky jobs week after week for the mysterious agency that employs them.

Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) were initially set to create and star in the TV show together, but Waller-Bridge dropped out of the project months before it started filming. Erskine (PEN15) stepped in to take her place as the female lead.

All eight episodes of the series will start streaming on Prime Video on February 2nd, 2024. You can watch the official trailer for the first season below:

“Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan,” reads Amazon’s synopsis. “The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?”

In addition to Glover and Erskine, the cast features Parker Posey, Michaela Coel, Ron Perlman, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, John Turturro, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Wagner Moura, Sharon Horgan, Billy Campbell, and Ursula Corbero.

Glover co-created the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who will serve as showrunner. The two are also executive producers on the series with Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, and Jenny Robins.

