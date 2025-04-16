iOS 18.4.1 now available, fixes wireless CarPlay bug

A couple of weeks after releasing iOS 18.4 to all users, Apple seeded iOS 18.4.1. This update brings important bug fixes and security updates to iOS 18 devices. The company also released new versions of the other systems: iPadOS 18.4.1, macOS 15.4.1, tvOS 18.4.1, watchOS 11.4.1, and visionOS 2.4.1.

According to the company release notes so far, “this update provides important bug fixes and security updates and addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles.” Last week, BGR reported on that issue.

At that time, one X user wrote: “Really unhappy with iOS 18.4. CarPlay is driving me crazy. It’s so annoying that we’re on .4, and the quality is still bunk.” While every car manufacturer displays CarPlay information differently, users are reporting that the Now Playing button has disappeared.

BGR staff also experienced this issue, which seems to be fixed by Apple. While I agree with my editor-in-chief, Zach Epstein, who previously said, “Every new CarPlay update is an adventure,” it seems iOS 18.4.1 might bring an easy road for CarPlay users—for now.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Before this update, iOS 18.4 was one of the most important updates of the iOS 18 cycle, including the following Apple Intelligence features:

New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.

The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options. Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

There’s also an Apple Intelligence feature expanding to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16e users:

Visual Intelligence: Apple added the Visual Intelligence feature to the Action Button so iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16e users could take advantage of it.

We’ll let you know if we find anything else new with iOS 18.4.1 and the other software updates.