iPhone 17 Air might feature the same electric battery glue as the iPhone 16

The iPhone 17 rumor mill is churning at full speed now that the iPhone 16 is available in stores. The big change for next year’s series will be the so-called “iPhone 17 Air” model that Apple will reportedly use to replace the Plus model.

The iPhone 17 Air is being referred to as such because it’s supposed to be thinner than the other iPhone 17 models. Personally, I really want it to be my next upgrade if the rumors are accurate. The iPhone 16 is just a placeholder device, as far as I’m concerned.

There’s no guarantee that Apple will make the iPhone 17 Air. It has plenty of time to change its mind, as we’re still about a year away from the iPhone 17 launch. But if the Air does happen, and this new rumor is right, Apple will use the same electric glue battery technology introduced in the cheaper iPhone 16 models on every version of the iPhone 17.

A leaker who goes by the name Majin Bu on X said on his blog that the entire iPhone 17 lineup will feature the same battery glue tech that Apple used for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

We saw that technology in action a few days ago when iFixit dismantled the cheaper iPhone 16 variants. All you need to do to remove the battery from the chassis is apply a low-voltage current. The battery will come off like magic. The procedure further improves the repairability of the iPhone 16, making battery replacements even easier.

The process only works in one direction, allowing you to detach the battery from the frame. Each new battery will feature its own glue strip, and no current will be needed during installation.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus batteries feature special glue that responds to electricity. Image source: iFixit

Interestingly, Apple did not use the same electric glue for the iPhone 16 Pros. The two Pro models feature different battery technologies. The smaller Pro has a metal case, while the larger features a non-metallic battery enclosure.

Apple is probably testing these battery technologies. I expect some, if not all, to appear in new iPhones down the road. Considering the European Union’s battery regulations requiring companies like Apple to improve battery replacements, the electric glue tech is probably the first one we’ll see in more iPhones.

That’s why Bu’s claim makes sense, even if it can’t be proven. The leaker isn’t always correct with his Apple rumors. However, he provided accurate Apple Watch Series 10 sizes when most reports indicated slightly larger dimensions than what we got.

Of the four iPhone 17 models Apple will launch next year, the Air will surely benefit the most from the electric glue battery tech. This is the iPhone that will feature the smallest-capacity battery. That’s the only way for Apple to produce a thinner phone. The battery thickness will also take a hit.

Using the new glue tech, Apple might be able to reduce the internal space the glue occupies. Also, electric glue will make replacing the iPhone 17 Air battery much easier. If the battery life isn’t as good on the iPhone 17 Air as on the other models, you can expect it to go through battery cycles somewhat faster than its siblings. Hence, battery health might degrade faster.

There’s a lot of speculation here, sure. But I’m convinced the electric glue that Apple introduced has to make it to other Apple products in the coming years, especially next-gen iPhones.