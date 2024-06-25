iOS 18 beta features: Everything new coming to your iPhone

At the beginning of June, Apple released iOS 18 beta 1. Full of new features, BGR mentioned what Apple announced during the WWDC 2024 keynote, such as a redesigned Home Screen and customizable Lock Screen, among other changes. Now that the testing cycle is continuing, Cupertino seeded iOS 18 beta 2.

With that in mind, we’ll keep updating this article with Apple’s latest features and changes during the iOS 18 beta cycle.

iOS 18 beta 2 features

iPhone mirroring in macOS Sequoia exclusive features M1 Macs Image source: Apple Inc.

iPhone Mirroring: One of the biggest crossover features between macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 is iPhone Mirroring. With this function on, you can control your iPhone using your Mac.

RCS support: Apple is now being more straightforward about its RCS support. In Messages settings, the company has a new RCS Messaging toggle you can turn on. However, messages are still sent as SMS—the company is working to fix this issue.

Control Center’s Power Button: Apple tweaked the power button on the Control Center to only work when held instead of tapped. We think this is a hint at a hardware change with the upcoming iPhone 16 models.

SharePlay screen sharing: Users can now take over other people’s iPhones when helping them using SharePlay screen sharing.

Home Screen changes: Apple now lets you make your wallpaper dark, in addition to a new App Store icon for those moments.

iOS 18 beta 3 features

A couple of weeks after iOS 18 beta 2 was released, Apple seeded a new update. Here’s what’s new:

More darker icons: Even third-party apps get a darker icon, such as YouTube, Telegram, etc.

Emojis get a new design: Ahead of Genmoji’s release, Apple tweaked the design of the emoji selection. They now appear bigger, and the Recents tab also shows your custom emojis.

Photos app tweaks: The Select and Search buttons now appear all the time. In addition, photos don’t have a rounded border anymore

Dynamic wallpaper: Apple wallpaper now changes dynamically throughout the day, cycling through all of the color options so you don’t have to pick just one.

New flashlight UX: Apple tweaked the flashlight animation, and it looks more polished now.

Supported devices

With iOS 17, Apple ditched the iPhone 8 and iPhone X models from its lineup. With iOS 18, Apple continues to offer support for all the same iPhone models. That means there are no additional iPhones in 2024 that will reach the end of their life cycles.

That said, these are the iPhone models that can run this new system: