iOS 18 beta 5 now available for devices without Apple Intelligence

A week after seeding iOS 18.1 beta 1 to iPhone 15 Pro users with Apple Intelligence features, Apple is now releasing iOS 18 beta 5 to developers who don’t have a supported device or who are skipping Apple Intelligence for now. With that, iOS 18 development follows as Cupertino readies its release for later this fall.

With iOS 18 beta, Apple is tweaking the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center. Now, apps can be organized in any way, which means they can be placed anywhere. App icons and widgets can take on a new look with a dark or tinted effect, and users can make apps appear larger to create the perfect experience for them. In the Lock Screen, it’s possible to choose new widgets instead of the Flashlight and Camera options.

For the Photos app, Apple is bringing its biggest redesign to date with iOS 18. The company wants to make it easier for users to find and relive special moments. With a single-view display, it offers new collections to help users browse by themes without having to organize content into albums.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

iOS 18 beta 2 keeps tweaking the Messages app with its powerful new features, including all-new text effects, personalized messages, tapbacks with any emoji, and scheduled messages.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Users can also experience the new Passwords app. Built on the foundation of Keychain, the new Passwords app makes it easy for users to access their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

Lastly, Apple has released new features that let users lock and hide apps. When an app is locked or hidden, content like messages or emails inside the app is hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system. Users can only unlock it with Face ID and Touch ID. BGR teaches you how to hide and lock iPhone apps in iOS 18.

Alongside iOS 18 beta 5, Apple is also releasing the fifth testing versions of iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.