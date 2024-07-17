Hands-on with Apple’s new Passwords app for iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more

One of the most important features coming with iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and visionOS 2 is the all-new Passwords app. When Apple finally releases these software updates this fall, the company will finally move passwords from a buried subsection on Settings to its standalone app.

After years of users asking for the passwords section to become its own app, Apple has finally listened, and it makes sure to add almost everything users might want from software of this kind.

To access the Passwords app in iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and so on, users must authenticate with a password or Face ID. To add an extra layer of protection, iOS 18 lets you lock and hide an app that can only be accessed through biometric authentication.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Once you’re in the app, you’ll see six different tabs:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

All passwords

Passkeys

Codes

Wi-Fi

Security

Deleted

In addition, if you have shared passwords with family members, they’ll also appear there. This is very useful for sharing your streaming service codes, for example. I also like that Autofill works on Safari and other browsers thanks to an iCloud extension, so you don’t have to keep going back and forth to this app. Apple users who also have a Windows PC can also benefit from the Passwords app as well.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

It’s possible to share passwords. Apple will let you know if you’re reusing a code and suggest strong passwords so you can always keep your data protected. Besides that, the app is very straightforward, and there isn’t much in it.

iOS 18’s Passwords app is a step in the right direction, but I wish it had this feature

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While I praise Apple’s attempt to create a standalone Passwords app, there’s a small feature that I hope the company takes into account for the next version: Being able to store credit card info. At this moment, you can’t store your credit card in this app, which is a shame.

With the level of protection it offers, I’d love to have my virtual card stored so I can make seamless purchases when Apple Pay is not an option. However, as users keep asking for this function, I’m pretty sure Apple won’t take that long to implement this new tab inside the app.

Below, you can learn more about iOS 18, which is expected to be released later this fall.