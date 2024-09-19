13 hidden iOS 18 features you should be using on your iPhone

iOS 18 was just released earlier this week. While everyone already mentioned the top new features available with this iPhone operating system update, BGR has compiled a list of 13 hidden iOS 18 features you might not know about. That includes some that will make upgrading to iPhone 16 a breeze.

Hidden iOS 18 features that will make your life easier

Call history search: With iOS 18, you can search for previous calls and transcribe voicemails and contacts using a broad range of search criteria. Type in a number, a name, or a caller ID like “plumber” or “bank” to instantly fetch call history in real-time. Search within Recents in the Phone app or use Spotlight Search to quickly surface information.

Wired migration: This iOS 18 hidden feature needs to be spread to everyone upgrading their iPhone, especially if you’re going from an iPhone 15 Pro to an iPhone 16 Pro. Now, you can connect your current phone directly to your new iPhone with a USB-C or USB-C to Lightning cable to migrate your data more quickly. It gets crazy fast if you use a Thunderbolt cable between two iPhone Pros.

Language Detection: Using a bilingual keyboard has been available for years now. However, the new multilingual keyboard recognizes the language you were last using in messages and switches automatically, so if you were messaging a friend in Hindi and your family in Marathi, you can pick up right

where you left off.

Dual SIM in Control Center: If you have multiple carriers on your iPhone, you can seamlessly switch between them. You can swipe to the Connectivity panel on Control Center to create a Cellular Data toggle that will let you quickly switch between carriers.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Continuity Camera with Apple TV: Now, you can dedicate a specific iPhone to be always connected to your Apple TV 4K. Apple says this is perfect for evening FaceTime calls with the grandparents, showing off your latest dance moves with Apple Music Sing, and supporting video conference rooms with apps like Webex and Zoom.

Camera’s 5-second timer: This hidden feature in iOS 18 will improve how you take photos using timers. Now, you can select a 5-second timer in addition to 3- and 10-second options.

Record with a song playing: Another crucial change within the Camera app is the ability to continue to play music when taking a photo. Music will continue to play via Bluetooth connections when capturing a photo or video, which is so handy.

Spatial Audio: Dolby Atmos support will now be offered when using AirPlay to stream from iPhone to HomePod or a select third-party, AirPlay-compatible audio device.

Guest Access to your Home: Provide time-based access to locks, garage doors, and alarm systems for up to 29 guests in the Home app. Guest activity will be logged into Activity History, displaying up to 30 days of activity, including time, the accessory used, and the name of the person, if applicable.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

More dynamic subtitles on the Apple TV app: Subtitles will automatically appear at just the right times, like when the content language doesn’t match your device language when you mute the audio or skip back while watching a program. This is also one of the best tvOS 18 features.

Distraction Control on Safari: Hide distracting items on a web page, which is great for websites full of ads or pop-ups. If you change your mind, you can easily revert the changes later.

High-quality Images on Messages app: Once again, Apple put a lot of effort into iMessage. One of the new features is the ability to send images with up to 100MB resolution. You can learn more about the latest changes on this app with iOS 18 here.

Hide screenshots from your library: Apple revamped the Photos app. Even though some people are not fond of it, a new button in the grid helps you reduce clutter by filtering to specific media types, your favorites, or hiding screenshots from the view. This is definitely one of my favorite hidden features in iOS 18.

Wrap up

Did you know all of these new iOS 18 features? I’m sure they will make your iPhone experience even better. Below, you can learn more about this new software update, including the upcoming Apple Intelligence features.