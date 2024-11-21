These are the most popular iPhone models everyone’s buying right now

Apple updates its iPhone lineup with four new models every year. For the past three years, the company has offered base, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max iterations. Previously, Cupertino tried with a mini version, which wasn’t a hit. However, neither has been the Plus models.

In its latest research, CIRP reveals the most popular iPhones over the past few years, excluding the “infrequently refreshed entry-level iPhone SE.” With that, the firm analyzes the most popular iPhone models every 12 months, ending in September each year.

That said, this research covers the sales of the iPhone 13 through the iPhone 15, and it doesn’t include relevant data about the new iPhone 16 models, which offer new Camera Controls, improved cameras, better processors, and longer battery life.

What’s interesting about this research is that the most popular iPhone models have always been the base models, which likely means people bought the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 from 2022 to 2024.

While this could also mean people were buying older base models, the share went from 46% in 2022 to 42% in 2024. On the other hand, the Pro Max iteration remained similar in 25-26% of all sales.

An interesting trend is that the iPhone Plus impacted sales from the base model, the mini, and a bit of the Pro. For example, in 2022, the iPhone mini had a 7% market share, the iPhone Pro 21%, and the base iPhone 46%.

In 2023, the iPhone Plus had an 11% market share, while the Pro’s share dropped to 19% and the base model’s to 43%. In only a year, the shares of the iPhone mini went from 7% to 1%.

While the iPhone Pro Max remained with solid sales, it’s interesting that people still prefer the base models. With that in mind, when CIRP reveals sales in 2025, this could likely show that the base model will have a bigger share, as, for many, the iPhone 16 represents a more significant upgrade than the new Pros.

It’s also interesting to consider future iPhones, as Apple is rumored to ditch the Plus versions for a new Air/Slim iteration. Below, you can learn all the details about the iPhone 17.