An Apple TV+ comedy that’s even more feel-good than Ted Lasso is getting one final season

TV doesn’t get much sunnier — or more irresistibly charming — than Acapulco, Apple TV+’s vibrant, bilingual comedy that’s returning for a final round of poolside nostalgia and heart. Apple announced today that Season 4 of the series will premiere July 23 with a two-episode debut, bringing the show’s feel-good, neon-hued journey to a bittersweet close.

Set at the idyllic Las Colinas resort in the mid-1980s, Acapulco follows the story of Maximo — both as a young man just starting out at the resort and as his older, fabulously wealthy self who recounts the wild ride of his youth in the present to his nephew (think How I Met Your Mother, but with more tequila and fewer bar scenes).

Created by Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman, and Austin Winsberg, the series is a celebration of love, family, ambition, and the joy of second chances. What sets it apart is its tone: Acapulco is gentle, earnest, and full of good vibes — not to mention, jam-packed with characters so endearing, it feels like you’re vacationing with old friends. The resort is also a character in its own right, awash in tropical colors and brimming with all sorts of delights (like the house duo that performs Spanish-language versions of 80s hits).

Season 4 will pick up with the older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) trying to breathe new life into Las Colinas ahead of its grand reopening, while back in 1986, young Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) is locked in a battle to reclaim the resort’s title as Acapulco’s best hotel after a rival swoops in and steals the crown.

“These four seasons have been magical,” Derbez said in a news release. “Acapulco brought joy and heart to audiences around the world. From our incredible cast, writers and directors, to the way we celebrated Mexico’s culture, beauty, and warmth — it’s been an unforgettable ride.”

As Acapulco heads into its final season, it’s set to leave fans with the same thing it’s always delivered: Big laughs, bigger heart, and a longing for one more perfect sunset in paradise. Meanwhile, check out new images from the upcoming season below.

Regina Reynoso as Sara in “Acapulco.” Image source: Apple

Rafael Cebrián as Hector and Jessica Collins as Diane in “Acapulco.” Image source: Apple

Chord Overstreet as Chad in “Acapulco.” Image source: Apple