Nearly four years on, my M1 Pro MacBook Pro remains a hardware powerhouse

It’s been almost four years since I got my M1 Pro MacBook Pro. At the time, this laptop featured an all-new design, a beautifully revamped display (with a notch), an improved FaceTime camera, and several ports. The M1 Pro processor smoked previous Intel chips; it featured a great battery life (although not as good as on the M1 MacBook Air), and I was just delighted to replace my 16-inch Intel MacBook Pro with the 14-inch M1 Pro model.

With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this powerhouse laptop is great for everyday use. I can edit Final Cut Pro videos, write articles, browse the web, and even enjoy solid sound whenever I want to watch a YouTube video or listen to Apple Music.

However, with the release of the M4 MacBook Pro, I was enticed to trade in my current Mac for a newer one. Some of the reasons include:

New color: Space Black is just gorgeous. Apple tweaked the M3 version to improve smudging the chassis with your fingerprints, and it looks so good.

Space Black is just gorgeous. Apple tweaked the M3 version to improve smudging the chassis with your fingerprints, and it looks so good. Improved display: The M4 MacBook Pro has a better and brighter display; I also feel inclined to get a nano-textured screen option as I’ve been working outdoors more often.

The M4 MacBook Pro has a better and brighter display; I also feel inclined to get a nano-textured screen option as I’ve been working outdoors more often. Better front-facing camera: After years with a terrible 480p camera, Apple updated the FaceTime camera to a Full HD resolution in 2021; now, it offers a 12MP Center Stage camera that works similarly to an iPad with some new modes that are perfect for work conferences.

After years with a terrible 480p camera, Apple updated the FaceTime camera to a Full HD resolution in 2021; now, it offers a 12MP Center Stage camera that works similarly to an iPad with some new modes that are perfect for work conferences. Crazy fast processor and more RAM: While the M2 and M3 chips weren’t enough to justify an upgrade, the new M4 processors are way faster than their M1 counterparts. In addition, Apple now offers 24GB of RAM for the standard M4 Pro MacBook Pro, so you don’t have to pay extra for better memory specs.

I’ve been speaking with some friends, trying to convince myself I need a new MacBook for all the above-mentioned improvements. However, the reality is that I don’t need it. First of all, my MacBook Pro (despite the cheap Magic Keyboard plastic keys) still looks brand new. The display is superb, battery life (with around 317 cycles and 82,9% max capacity) is still very solid, with around seven hours of usage in a single charge, and the M1 Pro chip is still crazy fast.

My MacBook Pro boots in no time, I can have multiple apps open and working simultaneously, and I can’t justify more hardware power for the things I do. Unlike Intel MacBook models, such as my 2010 MacBook Pro, which lasted for almost eight years (five of them overheating and working really slowly), I can’t say the same will happen with the M1 Pro.

In fact, I fear I might eventually replace its battery (in about a year or so) and discover I can keep it longer than expected.

When I’m actually upgrading my M1 Pro MacBook Pro

If Apple rumors are correct, the next revamp for the MacBook Pro is happening in 2026. That said, Apple will be readying the M6 family with an all-new design and the 8th generation OLED display, which will be better than the one available with the M4 iPad Pro.

By then, my MacBook Pro will be almost six years old. While I think I could theoretically rock it for another three more years, I might be ready to upgrade it just for the sake of the new design and possible new perks. I expect Apple Intelligence to drastically improve in the next few years (or at least other AI products, such as ChatGPT).

With a very different internet scenario by then, it’s safe to assume that getting a new MacBook Pro by the end of 2026 will be perfect. However, if you’re not a tech journalist or a FOMO-Apple user like me, even if you buy an M1 MacBook Pro today, you’ll be just fine until the end of this decade.

This laptop is just too good. Period. In addition, Apple continues to privilege Apple Silicon Macs, which means the software will only run better on these Macs, not worse. That said, if you’re still holding on to your overheating Intel Mac, wait no more: Find a good Amazon deal and embrace the M1 Pro MacBook Pro, even in 2025.