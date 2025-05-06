New ad mocks rumored iPhone 17 design that copies Google’s Pixel

After half a decade of the iPhone Pro’s current design for the back camera, Apple is expected to revamp it with a camera bar look. So far, rumors reveal that this change is coming to the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, if you’ve followed other smartphone releases, you’d say Apple’s redesign closely resembles the Google Pixel. That’s why Google published a video ad on its YouTube channel called #BestPhonesForever: Responding to the Rumors.

The minute-long ad is a recurring Google joke about the Talking Phones Podcast, where an iPhone 16 Pro and a Google Pixel 9 Pro interact. Besides Google Pixel’s natural voice and iPhone’s unnatural old Siri voice, the Android phone starts talking about the current rumors about the iPhone 17 redesign.

Google’s Pixel says, “There are a lot of rumors circulating about the iPhone’s redesign,” to which the iPhone replies, “Can you imagine me doing the same thing you did first years later?” While Pixel replies that it feels far-fetched, the iPhone recalls some of the first features that Google Pixel introduced.

Among them, the iPhone recalls Google’s Night Sight, which Apple released a year later as Night Mode; Magic Eraser, which Apple released three years later as Clean Up; finally, the iPhone recalls the Home Screen widgets, which the Google Pixel features since the original model released nine years ago.

The video finishes with Google Pixel saying that it wants to remind everyone that “these rumors are just rumors,” followed by the iPhone copying the exact prompt.

Wrap up

Unlike Samsung’s ads, which usually backfire, Google was creative enough to highlight some of its best features without really attacking Apple. It’s definitely an effective ad, and it’ll likely get better with age once Apple’s official iPhone 17 design is unveiled in September.