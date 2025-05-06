Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods
Mother's Day gift ideas mom won't see coming!
Home Tech Mobile

New ad mocks rumored iPhone 17 design that copies Google’s Pixel

By
Published May 6th, 2025 10:46AM EDT
iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 pro ad
Image: Google

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

After half a decade of the iPhone Pro’s current design for the back camera, Apple is expected to revamp it with a camera bar look. So far, rumors reveal that this change is coming to the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, if you’ve followed other smartphone releases, you’d say Apple’s redesign closely resembles the Google Pixel. That’s why Google published a video ad on its YouTube channel called #BestPhonesForever: Responding to the Rumors.

The minute-long ad is a recurring Google joke about the Talking Phones Podcast, where an iPhone 16 Pro and a Google Pixel 9 Pro interact. Besides Google Pixel’s natural voice and iPhone’s unnatural old Siri voice, the Android phone starts talking about the current rumors about the iPhone 17 redesign.

Google’s Pixel says, “There are a lot of rumors circulating about the iPhone’s redesign,” to which the iPhone replies, “Can you imagine me doing the same thing you did first years later?” While Pixel replies that it feels far-fetched, the iPhone recalls some of the first features that Google Pixel introduced.

Among them, the iPhone recalls Google’s Night Sight, which Apple released a year later as Night Mode; Magic Eraser, which Apple released three years later as Clean Up; finally, the iPhone recalls the Home Screen widgets, which the Google Pixel features since the original model released nine years ago.

The video finishes with Google Pixel saying that it wants to remind everyone that “these rumors are just rumors,” followed by the iPhone copying the exact prompt.

Wrap up

Unlike Samsung’s ads, which usually backfire, Google was creative enough to highlight some of its best features without really attacking Apple. It’s definitely an effective ad, and it’ll likely get better with age once Apple’s official iPhone 17 design is unveiled in September.

Don’t Miss: iPhone 17: Release date, rumors, features, A19, price, and Slim model

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News