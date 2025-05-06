Still on an older version of macOS? Here are 11 reasons to update to Sequoia

Unlike iPhone and iPad updates, some people prefer to wait a little longer to download the latest macOS version. One of the reasons is that some apps don’t support the newest software. There’s also the chance of major bugs and the fear of making their Mac slower.

However, as macOS Sequoia nears the end of its lifecycle and Apple is expected to announce macOS 16 next month, it might be time to upgrade. If you’re still on the fence, here are 11 reasons to finally update your Mac software.

Every Mac compatible with macOS Sequoia

These are the Macs compatible with macOS Sequoia:

2019 iMac and later

2017 iMac Pro

2020 MacBook Air and later

2018 MacBook Pro and later

2019 Mac Pro and later

2018 Mac mini and later

2022 Mac Studio and later

iPhone Mirroring: One of the best features of macOS Sequoia is iPhone Mirroring. This Continuity feature allows users to access their iPhone from their Mac. The keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on Mac let users interact with their iPhone, and audio even comes through while the phone remains locked, so nobody else can access or see what the user is doing.

Tiling windows: Users can stay organized by finding new ways to arrange windows into the best layout. When a user drags a window to the edge of the screen, macOS Sequoia automatically suggests a tiled position on their desktop.

Passwords app: If you’re still running macOS Sonoma, you’re missing one of the greatest macOS Sequoia features: The new Passwords app. It lets you easily access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes on your desktop.

Messages: The Messages app received major updates to improve the user experience and help Apple users stay connected. These include all-new text effects, emoji and sticker Tapbacks, and the ability to schedule messages to be sent later.

Natural language search in Apple Music and Apple TV: You can describe what you’re looking for using any combination of categories like genres, moods, actors, decades, and more.

All-new Mail experience: Mail added new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important in the moment.

New emojis: Apple added seven new emojis to macOS 15.4. The Unicode Consortium introduced these figures last May in beta. The new emojis include a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter.

Besides these features, Apple Silicon users on macOS Sequoia can take advantage of Apple Intelligence. We’ve included some of our favorite AI additions below.

Writing Tools: Proofread your text, rewrite different versions until the tone and wording are right, and summarize the selected text with a tap.

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation or Illustration. Image Playground is built into apps like Messages and is also available in its own dedicated app.

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response.

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two or more figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji — here’s how to use it.

Wrap up

These are some of the features you get when you upgrade your Mac to macOS Sequoia. Also, keep in mind that the latest software updates always ensure your Mac is protected from the most recent attacks and possible exploits from older versions.