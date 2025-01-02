Will Apple release a new iPhone 16 color this spring?

Over the years, Apple has released new iPhone colors during the spring. While it skipped that trend last year with the iPhone 15 lineup, it’s possible that the company might be preparing a new iPhone 16 option for customers this spring.

While we haven’t heard from a credible source that Cupertino will offer a new iPhone 16 color this spring, previous rumors suggest that this could be part of Apple’s plans. For example, Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who has been more accurate often than not, predicted that Apple would release seven new colors for the iPhone 16 series. However, the company opted for only five colors:

Ultramarine

Teal

Pink

White

Black

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus color options. Image source: Apple Inc.

These colors were also rumored by X user Sonny Dickson, who was right about them. Still, Fixed Focus Digital suggested two other options:

Purple

Yellow

In the past, Apple has offered iPhone models in these colors color, including spring versions of its fall releases. While the company once offered (PRODUCT)RED iPhone models, it doesn’t seem we’ll see a comeback of this partnership for the iPhone 16 series.

Here’s when Apple released a new iPhone color in the spring

iPhone 14: Apple released a yellow version of the iPhone 14 in March 2023 through a press release

Apple released a yellow version of the iPhone 14 in March 2023 through a press release iPhone 13: In March 2022, Apple released green colors for both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 models

In March 2022, Apple released green colors for both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 models iPhone 12: In April 2021, Apple released an iPhone 12 in purple

In April 2021, Apple released an iPhone 12 in purple iPhone 11: Apple hasn’t added additional colors for this release

In the past five years, the company added three times new colors during the springtime. Besides that, Apple’s current iPhone 16 cases could at least make us wonder how good a new yellow iPhone would look with the current Star Fruit case option.

While we still have to wait a bit longer to discover if Apple plans to update the iPhone 16 with a new spring color, we already know the company has an exciting start planned for 2025. We expect new MacBook Air models, the long-anticipated iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E, as it may be called), the AirTag 2, and more.