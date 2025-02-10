iPhone SE 4 likely launches this week: 6 features that make it a killer upgrade

After a few years of rumors regarding the upcoming iPhone SE 4, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s revamped entry-level iPhone will be announced as soon as this week. If this turns out to be accurate, it might be the company’s best budget iPhone ever.

In this article, we’ll cover the six rumored new features that could make the iPhone SE 4 one of the best new smartphones to be released in 2025.

All-new design: Apple will finally ditch the iconic Home Button design, as Face ID technology will be the only option available. The company will also phase out the bezel design for an iPhone 14-like cutout. That said, there will be no more small phones, as the smaller option will be a 6.1-inch display.

Faster processor: There will be a giant leap from the previous iPhone SE to the new one, as Apple will likely add the A18 processor against the old A15 Bionic. With this chip improvement, this iPhone will be more capable of handling single, multi, and AI tasks. This entry-level iPhone will compare to the iPhone 16 models.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple Intelligence-ready: Alongside the A18 chip, Apple is expected to increase the RAM to 8GB. If that turns out to be accurate, this means the iPhone SE 4 will have Apple Intelligence support. Even though this AI platform is in the early days, it will ensure users can enjoy more interesting features in the future.

Custom chips: Apple is expected to test new ground with the iPhone SE 4, as this iPhone will feature the company’s first custom 5G and Wi-Fi modems. The company wants to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm and better integrate its processor, software, and connectivity modems. This first generation won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm options, but it will be good enough for what Apple has already promoted with this lineup.

Better battery life: If Apple makes a bigger iPhone SE, this means it will have a bigger battery life. Combined with the power efficiency of the A18, it’s safe to assume the company will be able to improve significantly the battery on this device.

48MP camera: An improved rear camera is one of the best features expected to arrive with the iPhone SE 4. With that, Apple would upgrade the sensor from 12MP to 48MP. If that’s the case, the company could add the 2x optical zoom for this device for the first time.

Wrap up

These are some of the best features coming to the iPhone SE 4. This device is expected to launch as soon as this week, and we’ll let you know once Apple does.