iPhone SE 4 could kill multiple iPhones in Apple’s current lineup

We saw conflicting rumors about the iPhone SE 4 release last year. Some said the phone could be unveiled very early in 2025, while others claimed Apple might launch it much later, pointing to March.

January came and went without an iPhone SE 4 announcement, but it looks like we won’t have to wait too long for Apple to launch the handset. Mark Gurman says Apple plans to unveil the phone next week. The phone will then go on sale later this month.

The release schedule makes sense for a variety of reasons, all of them having to do with Apple’s bottom line. While the iPhone maker posted record figures for the December quarter, handset sales dipped by 1%, with China seeing a big 11% drop. Separately, Apple can’t sell the more affordable iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in Europe, as the handsets feature Lightning connectors instead of USB-C ports.

Refreshing the iPhone lineup with an affordable mid-range option that rocks high-end specs similar to the base iPhone 16 models, including support for Apple Intelligence, is one way to prop up the current quarter and make up for lost sales. The phone will be available in Europe, as it will feature a USB-C connector.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Also, the iPhone SE 4 could fix Apple’s Apple Intelligence fragmentation problems should the company decide to retire the iPhone 14 series alongside the iPhone SE 3.

Gurman said on Bloomberg that current iPhone SE 3 stock is dwindling at Apple stores, signaling that a refresh is imminent. The 2022 version is unavailable in certain configurations, and you should probably stay away from it at this point.

Interestingly, Gurman notes that iPhone 14 and 14 Plus stock is also running low at Apple stores in the US. When the iPhone SE 4 launches, the iPhone 14 models will be more expensive and worse options than the new mid-range device. It’ll be interesting to see if Apple replaces the iPhone 14 with the iPhone SE 4.

The iPhone 14 models are practically versions of the iPhone 13 Pro, running the same A15 chip. And yes, that’s the processor that also powers the iPhone SE 3, which is almost sold out in Apple stores. Add the iPhone 14’s $599 starting price, and Apple has a big problem. Removing the iPhone 14 models from its lineup would be much easier, especially considering they’re already unavailable in Europe.

Gurman says the iPhone SE 4 should sell for around $500, which is a great price for a phone that looks like the iPhone 14 but packs high-end hardware like the iPhone 16. I’m talking about the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM needed to support Apple Intelligence.

Should Apple remove the iPhone 14 from its lineup, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will remain the only iPhones that can’t support Apple Intelligence. However, these devices feature a better chip and Dynamic Island design.

The Bloomberg report also reminds us the iPhone SE 4 will be the first to sport an Apple modem. The same component should be used in the iPhone 17 Air later this year.

The iPhone SE 4’s design will inherit the iPhone 14 notch display, meaning there won’t be a Touch ID button on the front.

Gurman doesn’t offer specific launch details for the iPhone SE 4. He says that Apple will unveil the new phone around the same time as the PowerBeats Pro 2 wireless earphones. The latter will ship with a built-in heart rate monitor and could be introduced as early as Tuesday, February 11th. Apple will not hold a press event for the iPhone, announcing it on its website instead.

If that’s when the iPhone SE 4 is introduced, we can expect it to be available for preorder either immediately or on February 14th. In this case, the phone should hit stores on February 21st.

Finally, the report notes that Apple is running out of 10th-gen iPad and MacBook Air stock at some locations. This indicates that the iPad 11 and the M4 MacBook Air might be launched soon. I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple unveiled the two computer refreshes next week, but this is just a guess.