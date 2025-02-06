Ultra-thin foldable iPhone coming next year, and its main specs might have leaked

We’ve had leaks saying Apple was studying foldable iPhone technology for years, but something has changed in the past few months. An increasing number of reports claim that Apple has decided to manufacture a foldable iPhone, which would get a fall 2026 release date.

We’re now seeing an uptick in foldable iPhone rumors, which signals that Apple is indeed developing the handset. The company’s next iPhone release might be the iPhone 17, but the 2026 iPhone series is already in development, regardless of whether it contains a foldable device or not.

The latest foldable iPhone rumor also notes that the first foldable phone will launch in 2026. More importantly, the report gives us more information than ever concerning the design, specs, and certain internal components, helping us get an idea of what to expect from the device.

The report comes from reliable leaker Jukanlosreve, who posted on X a translation of a detailed report from China that goes over what’s supposedly known at the moment about the foldable iPhone and its dedicated supply chain. As with other rumors, nothing can be confirmed at this time.

Based on what’s known in the industry, the source either speculates about the available supply chain options for smartphone phone vendors or has actual details from Apple’s plans.

The source says the foldable iPhone will be released in the fall of 2026. Apple will then make a foldable iPad/MacBook in 2027. Foxconn will supposedly be the manufacturing partner, and the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase will start in June 2025.

Mass production is supposedly expected by late 2025 or early 2026. This might seem like an early start for the device, but this is a foldable handset. Apple and its partners might need more time to get things right. Luxshare might join Foxconn in 2027, with the latter being the exclusive assembler for the handset.

Apple reportedly plans to sell between 8 million and 10 million units in the first year. The figure should go up to 20 million in 2027.

As previous reports have mentioned, Apple chose the Fold-type foldable design. There’s no clamshell iPhone in development to match Samsung’s Flip-type foldable.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 side by side. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The report also says the foldable iPhone will be ultra-thin, outdoing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but matching what’s available from Chinese vendors. Unfolded, the foldable iPhone will be 4.6mm thick. Folded, it’ll measure 9.2mm in thickness.

The inner screen is supposedly the equivalent of two 6.1-inch phones connected by a hinge. The report says the foldable display will measure over 12 inches in size, but that’s clearly a mistake. No Fold-type is that big, and geometry doesn’t quite work that way.

The screen size information also contradicts other reports that say the foldable iPhone will be about as big as a Galaxy Z Fold. Thus, the foldable screen would measure between 7.6 inches and 7.9 inches. That report suggested a cover screen size between 5.3 and 5.5 inches, which didn’t make sense.

However, if the 6.1-inch claim in this new rumor is true, the outer display will be about as big as a regular iPhone 16 model.

Samsung is reportedly the exclusive supplier of that foldable OLED panel. The foldable screen will be covered by Ultra Thin Glass, also a Samsung technology. But the cover will be exclusively developed for the iPhone.

The material supporting the foldable screen will be made of titanium alloy, sainless steel, or carbon fiber.

Apple will design the custom hinge connecting the two display halves, and the component will supposedly be quite expensive at $110. The metal frame holding all the internal components together will be made of aluminum. Inside the frame, Apple will use more expensive printed circuit boards.

The report also mentions the foldable iPhone cameras. On the outside, Apple will use a proprietary solution based on Meta Lens ultra-thin technology. I’d assume this is the Face ID module that’s needed to unlock the foldable phone.

The main camera module on the back will hold at least two cameras. The wide and ultra-wide sensors will feature hybrid glass-plastic lenses. There’s no mention of a dedicated zoom lens.

Finally, the aluminum frame will hold a large 5,000 mAh battery made of two parts. The two batteries will have a stainless steel shell, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro’s battery. More interesting is the type of battery Apple will use for the foldable iPhone. The report says we’re looking at a 3D stacked design battery for the handset.

The report also provides purported suppliers for the parts above and some of the costs. An incomplete bill of materials based on these figures gives us a price between $350 and $400. Many components aren’t accounted for. Comparatively, the bill of materials for one of the more recent Galaxy Z Fold models might go up to $700, and that’s accounting for all the parts. That’s a third of the price Samsung charges for the handset.

Again, nothing can be confirmed at this time. But if some of the details mentioned above are real, you can expect other rumors to repeat them in the coming months.