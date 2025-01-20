This is the biggest hint yet that Apple’s iPhone SE 4 is coming soon

Apple is expected to announce the fourth generation of the iPhone SE in 2025. After years of rumors, the company will likely release the iPhone SE 4 soon. Over the past months, we heard several reports on the features, specifications, Apple Intelligence support, and, more recently, about this device’s dummy units.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says, “A surprisingly large number of US stores have little to no inventory of the iPhone SE remaining. Consumers can still get the device from the online store — and it ships out within a few days — but finding one at a brick-and-mortar outlet is going to be harder and harder.”

When the availability of an Apple product dwindles, it usually means the release of a next-generation model is imminent. For example, before the iPhone 15 release, Apple almost vanished with the leather cases for the iPhone 14. This happened because the company was going to introduce the FineWoven material, which was an indicator that something would happen.

With the iPhone SE 3 out of stock in Europe due to the lack of the required USB-C port, it’s possible that we might get an early spring event so the company can unveil the iPhone SE 4 sooner and start profiting on this cheaper model.

iPhone SE 4 rumored features

Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone 16 phones. Image source: Apple Inc.

With a release date expected to be unveiled soon, the new iPhone SE 4 might represent the biggest release of this lineup. Expected to feature the A17 Pro or the A18 chip, this device will have an iPhone 14-like design, 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, and a single rear camera.

This iPhone is expected to feature a proprietary Apple Wi-Fi chip and a custom 5G modem. If the company is confident that these new components are reliable, they will also be available in at least one new iPhone later this year, the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

BGR will let you know once Apple announces its upcoming spring event or the release date of the iPhone SE 4.